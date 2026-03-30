March 30, 2026 at 12:35 am

Man Is Annoyed That Neighbors Use The Area Behind His Balcony As An Off Leash Dog Park, But They Got Mad At Him When He Called Them Out On It

by Jayne Elliott

white dog in the grass

Shutterstock/Reddit

Imagine not owning any pets but living near dog owners. If these dog owners used the area behind your balcony as an off-leash dog park, would you be upset about it, or would you mind your own business?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he wants his neighbors to take their dogs to an actual dog park. However, he’s wondering if he’s wrong for feeling this way.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA my neighbours use my balcony area as an off leash park

My neighbours are using the area behind my balcony as an off leash park.

It annoys me in the summer because it smells bad and this morning after a fresh snow fall 2 neighbours brought their big dogs to play.

It will immediately turn the area brown and stained.

He finally spoke up.

This morning I said something to them and I offended them.

There are SO MANY green spaces and a closed off dog park not far away.

AITA?

I can see how this would be annoying, especially when there is a nearby dog park.

Let’s see what Reddit thinks of this situation.

If he doesn’t own the land, he can’t enforce a no-dogs rule.

2026 03 19 at 2.31.43 PM Man Is Annoyed That Neighbors Use The Area Behind His Balcony As An Off Leash Dog Park, But They Got Mad At Him When He Called Them Out On It

But this person is on his side.

2026 03 19 at 2.32.04 PM Man Is Annoyed That Neighbors Use The Area Behind His Balcony As An Off Leash Dog Park, But They Got Mad At Him When He Called Them Out On It

However, another person calls him a bad neighbor.

2026 03 19 at 2.32.50 PM Man Is Annoyed That Neighbors Use The Area Behind His Balcony As An Off Leash Dog Park, But They Got Mad At Him When He Called Them Out On It

Nobody thinks he has the power to keep dogs off the grass.

2026 03 19 at 2.33.18 PM Man Is Annoyed That Neighbors Use The Area Behind His Balcony As An Off Leash Dog Park, But They Got Mad At Him When He Called Them Out On It

Here’s a really good suggestion.

2026 03 19 at 2.33.25 PM Man Is Annoyed That Neighbors Use The Area Behind His Balcony As An Off Leash Dog Park, But They Got Mad At Him When He Called Them Out On It

The dogs would be happier at the dog park.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.

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