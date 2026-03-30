Man Is Annoyed That Neighbors Use The Area Behind His Balcony As An Off Leash Dog Park, But They Got Mad At Him When He Called Them Out On It

Imagine not owning any pets but living near dog owners. If these dog owners used the area behind your balcony as an off-leash dog park, would you be upset about it, or would you mind your own business?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he wants his neighbors to take their dogs to an actual dog park. However, he’s wondering if he’s wrong for feeling this way.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA my neighbours use my balcony area as an off leash park My neighbours are using the area behind my balcony as an off leash park. It annoys me in the summer because it smells bad and this morning after a fresh snow fall 2 neighbours brought their big dogs to play. It will immediately turn the area brown and stained.

He finally spoke up.

This morning I said something to them and I offended them. There are SO MANY green spaces and a closed off dog park not far away. AITA?

I can see how this would be annoying, especially when there is a nearby dog park.

Let’s see what Reddit thinks of this situation.

If he doesn’t own the land, he can’t enforce a no-dogs rule.

But this person is on his side.

However, another person calls him a bad neighbor.

Nobody thinks he has the power to keep dogs off the grass.

Here’s a really good suggestion.

The dogs would be happier at the dog park.

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