Marketplace Buyer Was Fifteen Cents Short When Picking Up An Item And Offered To Pay The Difference Later, But The Seller Accused Her Of Lacking Integrity And Blocked Her

With some issues, it’s not so much about money as it is the principle.

So, what would you do if you were scheduled to pick up an item off Facebook Marketplace, but realized you were $0.15 short? Would you leave the item and come back with the correct amount of money? Or would you leave what you have and take the item anyway?

In today’s story, one woman finds herself in this predicament and opts for the latter. Here’s what happened next.

AITA – Picked up something off FB marketplace but was short $0.15 I went to get an item from the FB Marketplace. The seller said that they would not be home, but left it out for me. I asked if they preferred cash or EFT, and they said, “Cash if possible, please. It’s my daughter selling. I’m just helping out.” When I went to pick up the item on my lunch break, I thought I had enough in change, but I was short. Otherwise, I only had larger bills on me. Here is where I might be the TA. I took the item and left the rest of the cash. Then, I texted them back and said, “Sorry, I thought I had more, but I only had $X.XX, I can EFT you the rest.”

The response was anything but friendly.

They responded with, “Ya, I’ll explain what being taken advantage of is to my 10-year-old daughter. I can use this situation as an example. Keep your 15 cents. FYI, you should have just left the book if you couldn’t fulfill your commitment.” Then, they continued, “I don’t mean to be rude, but this type of interaction just shows a horrible decline in the baseline of standards that every citizen should uphold. As a parent, I feel it’s our obligation to model the right things and use integrity, and that wasn’t done here. And so this is a great way to help my child understand how things can go and how they should go. Please don’t bother me again. I’m embarrassed for you. It’s not about 15 cents. It’s the big picture.” I apologized again and offered to bring the item back, but the seller blocked me. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see both sides, but that is a really small amount of money.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about what she did here.

It may be just $0.15, but it’s still very rude and disrespectful.

