Mother-In-Law Wants To Move Into The Kids’ Play Room, But He’s Worried It Will Affect Their Privacy And Their Marriage

Living with extended family can test any household.

The following story is about a man who has plans to renovate the basement of his house for his mother-in-law.

Until then, she stayed with them for two weeks every month.

He realized that while she lives with them, it might affect their privacy and their marriage.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA For Telling My Wife My MIL Can’t Move In We bought a house a year ago. The house has a spacious basement that we were planning on turning into a living area for my MIL. That project probably will not happen for a few years due to the cost. My MIL lives in a Section 8 type of building for older people. It is in a nice location. We are in no real rush to renovate the basement.

This man’s mother-in-law was told not to live in their apartment part-time.

My MIL has been staying with us two weeks at a time every month for the past year. The building manager recently told her that she is not allowed to live there part time. My wife and I can see why the manager thinks she only lives there part time. She hinted at wanting to move into the kids’ playroom until we fix the basement.

He refused to let her live in the kids’ playroom.

I immediately said no. That is the kids’ playroom and it would make things tight in our house. I do not want to live with her. The main reason the basement idea worked was because it has its own entrance. It is basically an independent apartment.

He can’t live with her.

I get along with my MIL, but I cannot live with her. She smokes, she is messy, and she is always in the way. I know it is a terrible thing to say. There are times the kids want to go in their playroom. They cannot because she is in there with the door closed. Sometimes, she is in there all day.

He feels great when his MIL is not around.

Usually by the end of her two-week stay, I am ready for her to go. I can only imagine what living with her would be like. On the weeks she is not here, it feels great. We feel like we can do whatever we want. I do not want to say she is terrible because she does help out around the house. We live in a HCL area and pay a ton of money for the house. I would at least like to be comfortable.

He thinks his MIL moving in is unnecessary because she has a nice apartment.

Obviously, it would be a different story if she had nowhere to go. It would also be different if she were unable to afford her rent. She is in a nice apartment and is comfortably paying her rent. She also only lives 15 to 20 minutes away.

Now he’s wondering whether he should let her move in.

My wife feels bad because her mom is alone. I honestly feel like our marriage would suffer if she were to move in. AITA?

Let’s check out the comments of other people.

The basement isn’t a better solution, says this one.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person has some questions.

Exactly, right?

Finally, here’s another valid point.

Welcoming an in-law into your life is different from welcoming them in your house.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.