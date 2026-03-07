Mother Reconnected With An Old Friend Who Was Going Through A Rough Time, But Was Forced To Cut Her Off After Realizing The Friend Expected Her To Cover Every Expense Because She And Her Husband Both Have Good Jobs

Nothing really prepares you for the moment you realize someone is taking complete advantage of you.

So, what would you do if you had reconnected with an old friend, but that friend kept expecting you to pay for every activity and meal you did together? Would you keep doing it for the sake of your friendship? Or would you feel disgusted and cut her off?

In the following story, one mother deals with this exact scenario and is leaning toward the latter. Here’s what’s going on.

“Friend” expected me to pay for everything I just had to cut off an old friend who I rekindled with after I had my son. She has two boys, and she and her husband are separated but still married legally and living together. Recently, we went to a Fair where she expected me to pay for everything. Every time we’ve ever gone anywhere, I’d pay.

At the fair, her friend promised to Venmo the money back.

The last time we went out, I suggested Applebee’s because it’s cheaper and I don’t mind paying, and she said she was expecting something more fancy… as if it was a date. Mind you I am also married happily. I just laughed it off, and we went to Applebees anyways. Well, recently we went to the fair with our kids for a play date, where never once did I say I was paying because I am not a millionaire and I can’t afford to take a family of 3, plus me and my son, so really a family of 5 to the fair. We get there, and I’m buying the pass for my son and myself, and she said she left her wallet in her car, no big deal, I’ll pay, and then she can just Venmo me. I pay for all the passes, we go on rides, we are having fun, and it’s time to eat.

It turns out, her friend is broke.

We get food at the fair, which was extremely expensive, and her kids are just yelling out what they want. This girl has the nerve to add a lot more food to the order, which comes out to $110. After we eat, it’s getting really hot, and our kids are tired, so I ask her, “Hey, before we leave, can you Venmo me?” She looked me dead in the eyes and said she has no money and that she’s broke because her husband cut her off basically, and I told her, ” If you knew that, why did you suggest the fair, and why did you say you would Venmo me?????” She said it’s because I don’t understand, since my husband and I both have good-paying jobs, and she’s a SAHM, so it’s harder.

By this point, she was so disgusted.

I didn’t know what to say, so I just said, “Okay.” I put my son in his stroller, got up to leave, and she followed with her kids. As we are leaving, she has the nerve to say she wishes they could go into this escape room NOT included in the passes I bought everyone, and keeps looking at me like with this begging face. Honestly, it made me feel disgusted, so I said no, we need to go back, it’s getting late, and my kid needs to nap.

Her friend keeps calling and texting every day.

We both say bye, and the same day, she’s calling and texting, asking for the next hangout and inviting herself to my house, saying she can come right now with her boys. I say I’ll get back to her. Now it’s been 4 days, and she calls and texts me every day, but I don’t respond. After I told my husband about everything, he told me to absolutely cut her off and that it’s trifling and she’s completely taking advantage of me. Has anyone else ever experienced something like this?

