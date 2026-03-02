Mother’s Teenage Son Brought Home News Of His First Girlfriend, So When Her Husband Made It About The Girl’s Disability, She Shut Down His Harmful Assumptions

Parents often say they just want their kids to be happy, until happiness looks different than they imagined.

So when one mom’s teenage son started dating the most talked-about girl in school, she was surprised to learn his new girlfriend used a wheelchair — and even more surprised by her husband’s disapproval.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for calling my husband silly for freaking out that our teenage son has a girlfriend who’s in a wheelchair? My husband “James” (37m) and I (39f) have a son “Lucas” (13m) who is a freshman in high school. After the Christmas break, a new girl, “Yuki” (14f), was in his class.

Her son had talked a lot about this girl, but she turned out a bit different than she initially imagined.

I’ve heard Lucas and his friends talk about how Yuki is the prettiest girl in school. By their talk, I didn’t know she was in a wheelchair — just that she’s from another country, is super cool, and super pretty.

So when she found out, both her and her husband were fine with it.

After Lucas mentioned he started dating Yuki, I found out she was in a wheelchair when I picked up my son from school. Lucas told his dad and showed what Yuki looked like by showing him her Facebook. My husband seemed okay with it.

Until her husband revealed his true feelings.

But later, when it was just me, my husband James expressed concern about our son dating a girl in a wheelchair. He talked about how our son doesn’t know what he’s getting himself into and blah blah blah.

So when she called him out, things got dramatic.

I called my husband silly, and he got mad at me. AITA?

James is being kinda sus about this.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user doubts James really has a good reason for being hesitant.

Teenage relationships rarely last long anyway.

This woman’s suspicions about her husband are likely correct.

Is her husband the kind of man who could love her in sickness and in health?

There was nothing wrong with the relationship, but it was James’ assumptions that were truly problematic.

This father has a lot of growing up to do.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.