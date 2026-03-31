Neighborhood Boy With Autism Keeps Asking Man Painful Questions, So He Has Started To Dread Taking His Dog For A Walk

Imagine living in your childhood home even though you’re all grown up. If one of your parents and your dog had both passed away, what would you do if a neighbor with autism kept asking you about them? Would you be happy to talk about them and remember them, or would you just want the questions to stop?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he wants the questions to stop. However, he’s not sure how to handle the situation.

Keep reading for all the details.

WIBTA if i said something to a neighborhood family about their autistic son bothering me whenever i go out? I (23m) lost my mom and our family dog to a car accident late last year. It has been incredibly hard as im still living at home and we were very close. I also recently rescued an abandoned dog. hes very sweet and well behaved and i have no idea why someone just left him in a parking lot (ive searched for his owners but found out that they were trying to pawn him off to stores in the same lot). But hes got a good home now. I take him for a walk twice a day around our neighborhood block.

One boy in the neighborhood has said some hurtful things.

Now here’s the issue: a family in the neighborhood (I’ve never met the parents) have a low functioning autistic boy whos probably around 14. He’s very often just roaming around the neighborhood on his scooter, stopping people and talking to them and such. He never used to bother me and I honestly enjoyed talking to him. But ever since my mom passed, all he does every time he sees me is say things like “hey (my name)! do you have a mother?” “wheres your mother?” “wheres your other dog?”

I know the boy’s not trying to be cruel, but this would hurt.

For the past two weeks that I’ve had this dog, he stops me to ask things like this every single time I walk the dog. It’s getting to the point where I dread taking the dog for a walk. I’ve tried to tell him kindly not to ask me about that but he usually just ignores anything I say.

He’s thinking about saying something.

I know he’s not doing anything malicious by asking but its just really upsetting for me. So wibta if I went to his family and told them about it? I dont know what I would even say to them or what I would want them to do about it, I just dont wanna be asked about that every day.

I think he needs to tell the boy’s family. He can make it clear that he knows the boy isn’t trying to be cruel, but hopefully his family will understand and be able to tell the boy to stop asking him questions.

Let’s see what advice Reddit has to offer.

This person thinks it’s wise to reach out to the family.

Here’s another vote for talking to the boy’s family.

Everyone seems to agree that he should talk to the parents.

But one person wonders why the boy is outside unsupervised.

The questions need to stop.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.