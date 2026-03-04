Nosy Neighbor Harassed Family Over A Single Patio Light, So They Made Sure To Flick It On One Last Time Before Moving Out

Some neighbors wave hello, while others come knocking with a list of complaints.

So when one mother answered the door of her new home, the next door neighbor skipped the pleasantries and met her with a list of demands over their lawn, their dogs, and even their lights.

His obsession with control ended up lighting the way to a perfectly petty farewell.

Husband gives epic petty gift after ongoing boomer neighbor issues. We moved into a rental house in a TX neighborhood with our 3 kids, and the day after we moved in, our boomer neighbor (let’s call him Gene) knocked on our door after my husband left for work.

It immediately became clear this neighbor was no good.

When I answered the door, he skipped all pleasantries and introductions to gruffly inform me that the light switch in my family room closet needed to be turned off IMMEDIATELY and that it was my DUTY to ensure that it was kept off. Obviously puzzled by this demand, I asked what the switch was for.

The neighbor was quick with his demands.

Gene said that the switch was for an exterior patio light that would shine into his bedroom at night and keep him awake…which was not acceptable. I figured the kids had turned it on while exploring the new house, so I assured him I’d turn it off. Without another word, he turned on his heel and went home.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the end of it.

Unfortunately, my rude Gene encounters persisted during the 18 months we lived there. He would wait for my husband to leave, then come and complain and gripe at me about something we had done wrong—”Our dogs would loudly sniff at the fence if he was outside, our sprinkler was spraying too high, our trash can was too close to his, etc. etc.” Our other neighbors ADORED us and our kids, so I really don’t think we were the problem.

So when she stopped facing him directly, he found other ways to meddle in their business.

I finally stopped answering the door, so he started leaving notes and even went as far as to find me on Facebook and send a message there. Just. The. Worst. Husband tried to talk to him and tell him to leave me alone, but he’d deny any wrongdoing. Reasoning with him was pointless, so we made the decision to just ignore him the best we could.

So when it came time for the family to leave, they left one final parting gift.

We were finally moving to a new place out of town, and my husband went back to do the final walk-through of the house. When he left for the final time, he called me to let me know he had a gift for me. The last thing he did before locking the door and leaving that house for good? Turning on THE patio light switch in the closet, knowing full well the landlord wouldn’t be there for final cleaning for 4 days. 😂 Best. Gift. Ever. I STILL laugh when I think about it.

Now this is petty revenge done right.

Commenters got a kick out of this one.

This user would have gone lethal way sooner.

This user would have gone as far as removing the entire switch.

This user would have also laid down the law with this awful neighbor.

This neighbor spent a year and a half policing that switch, so it was only fair the family leave him with one glowing parting gift.

Be careful who you mess with!

