Office Employee Put Up A Poll With Multiple Pie Options For Her Coworkers To Vote On, But They Added Two More Options And Voted For Those Instead

Sometimes you give them an inch and they want to take a mile.

In this case, an office employee known as the “office baker” kindly offered to make a pie for Pi Day, but her coworkers totally ignored the options she offered and asked for two other pie flavors.

What would you do in her situation? Just make the pie the people want? Or ignore the additions?

Keep reading for the full story.

WIBTAH if i didn’t make the pie that got the most votes because it wasn’t on the poll in the first place? I put a poll in my workplace for Pi Day. For anyone that doesn’t know, Pi Day is March 14 because 3.14 is the first 3 digits of pi, so you eat pie that day. I’m “the baker” of the office, I think everyone in my office is aware (we’re 24/7, the night people may not know). I put the poll up to see what kind of pie the office wanted for Pi Day. Nobody asked me to. I just did.

She was being super nice, but it wasn’t good enough.

The poll had 13 different pies. And still, someone added two more types of pie on there. Banana cream was an option that was drawn on like an addition to the chart. As in they drew another row and column and wrote in “banana cream”. Chocolate pie was added under the “cheesecake is a pie” statement. Original options: Apple, Butterscotch cinnamon, Mixed berry, Cherry, Cheesecake, Coconut cream, French silk *, Kentucky derby (Chocolate chip cookie pie) *, Key lime, Peanut butter chocolate *, Pecan *, Pumpkin, Salted maple.

But they voted for the other two.

People will be disappointed if I don’t bring one of the pies that was added, because it now has the most votes. My name’s not on the poll, but I told people I was putting it up. I’m wondering if it would be the wrong move if I ignored the added pie option and made the pie that got the most votes that WAS originally on the poll? Tbh, I’m more upset about the principle than having to make the pie.

It didn’t sit right with her.

If I saw a poll like this, I wouldn’t add another option because I didn’t like the others. I would just not vote and not eat the pie, because it’s not my money or time being spent to make it. What if that option is more expensive? Or what if the fruit is out of season? Now I have to find a good recipe for a pie that I wasn’t planning on having as an option. WIBTA?

It’s really a matter of what her goals are, socially, at the office.

How did Reddit feel about this?

A reader shares their thoughts.

The solution can be simple.

“Nice try!”

Another reader chimes in.

Food for thought!

I do get that it’s about “the principle”.

But life is too precious to stress over pie.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.