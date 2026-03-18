Park Employee Was Shocked When Asked By A Family If Eating The Berries They Found On The Trail Was Okay, But They Had Already Eaten Them

Never take your survival skills for granted. Some people have no sense of danger.

For instance, a park employee shares that an entire family ate berries they didn’t know anything about while out on the trail.

That was a mistake.

Keep reading for the full story.

“Hey we ate those berries out on the trail, we’re wondering if they’re safe?” I work retail at a state park’s gift shop, I’m not even a ranger or anyone qualified to deal with a situation like this. A husband and wife came up to the register and asked: “Our whole family ate some of those berries out on the trail, we’re wondering if they were safe to eat?” and laughed like it was just some haha mistake.

No biggie! Apparently.

I was genuinely dumbfounded that people this stupid walk the Earth. We have some ultra poisonous berries out there, but luckily they just ate the ones that make you **** your pants at worst. I’m just still in awe at the fact that a person would just decide to not only pop a couple random berries in their mouth, but encourage their whole family to and NOBODY QUESTIONED IT UNTIL AFTER. That’s probably one of the most ridiculous experiences I’ve ever had working in any sort of customer service position.

“Hey I drank this bottle labeled poison, is it okay? Lol”

UGH! This is infuriating to even read.

What did Reddit think?

People misuse technology all the time.

It’s scary how some people don’t know how nature works.

Yikes.

How disappointing.

This is what an intelligent adult would do.

People are so removed from nature nowadays that even the most basic safety measures need to be spelled out, apparently.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.