Plant Manager Tried To Throw Him Under The Bus For Production Loss, But This Support Tech Threw The Receipts Right Back At Him

Some managers would blame everyone but themselves.

This tech support went to a client’s site to troubleshoot an issue when he realized the equipment was moved to an area without power or network. When the plant manager tried to blame him, he brought the receipts.

Read the full story below.

But it was working on Friday

I was tech support for a $90M Tier 1 automotive company that had a secondary operation making the same product, but for the aftermarket crowd (official dealer repair).

That plant was about 8 miles away, just far enough to be a PITA. Maybe 20 PCs, a local LAN, and a Novell server for local storage.

Anyway, I got a call on a Monday morning that a shop floor PC could not log in. No details, no errors, the office person calling was just relaying that the worker couldn’t do their job, there was a loss of production, and it was MY fault, yada, yada.

So I grabbed a cuppa coffee and headed out. I got there, headed to the shop floor area, and…

Nothing—literally nothing—the desk was gone, the PC was gone, the entire work-cell machine was gone.

I grabbed the plant manager, and he said, “Oh yeah, they moved it over the weekend.” He took me to the “new” area where the PC was sitting in a pile of wires, power cords, power strips, printer, you get the picture.

We started looking at it, and…