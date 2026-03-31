Remote Employee Got Trapped In Daily Calls With A Workaholic Boss, So His Work Piled Up And He Considered Quitting To Escape The Endless Chit Chat

Remote work is supposed to give you more flexibility, not less.

So when one employee found himself stuck in daily “chit-chat” calls with a boss with zero boundaries, his actual workload started stacking up fast.

And with each late night spent catching up, resignation felt less dramatic and more necessary.

Keep reading for the full story.

My boss has become my main obstacle at work I work remotely. The guy literally “traps” me in phone calls to chit-chat for like two to three hours a day while my actual work piles up.

This leads to even more work for the employee.

What ends up happening a lot of times is that I have to stay past my shift to catch up. Otherwise, I’ll have two times the amount of work the following day, and then I’m screwed. If it happened every once in a while, it wouldn’t be a big deal.

But he does it every… freaking… day…

He thinks his boss’ work habits may be to blame.

The guy’s in his late 50s, and he has literally no life outside of work. He works from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day. Even on weekends. I see him responding to emails, joining meetings, and presenting at all hours of the day.

However, now that it’s starting to impact him, he starts to contemplate planning an exit.

I really don’t know what to do at this point. He joined the team about five months ago, and it’s been a nightmare. Seriously thinking about just turning in my two weeks at this point just so I don’t have to interact with him anymore.

People don’t always quit jobs – sometimes they quit bosses.

What did Reddit think?

There’s no other choice left than to be direct.

Work seems to be everything for this boss.

Maybe personal issues are to blame.

Maybe it’s about time to call HR.

At this point, friendless has become just plain hostile.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.