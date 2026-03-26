Restaurant Customer Ordered A Caesar Tortilla At The Restaurant Where Her Boyfriend Works, But After He Went Into The Kitchen And Stuffed The Salad Into A Tortilla Instead, She Refused To Eat It

Eating at a place where someone you know works can sometimes make an awkward situation even worse.

So, what would you do if your order came out wrong at the restaurant where your partner works? Would you quietly accept the mistake and just eat the food? Or would you refuse to eat it and suggest going somewhere else?

In the following story, one girlfriend does just that and upsets her boyfriend. Here’s how it played out.

AITAH for ‘causing a scene’ at my boyfriends work? I (22F) and my boyfriend (23M) were going for dinner in a restaurant where he works as a pastry chef. I ordered a Caesar tortilla, and, after 45 minutes of waiting, received a Caesar salad. I said to him, “That’s not what I ordered,” and he told me to wait and that he would go to the kitchen to make me a tortilla. After a few minutes, he came back with the plate. It was just the previously made salad stuffed in the tortilla (the crispy breadcrumbs from the salad were inside). I told him that I am not going to eat that, because that is not what I ordered. He told me that that’s basically the same thing and that I should just eat it. But it’s not the same thing.

She refused to eat it, so they had to go somewhere else.

I especially wanted the tortilla for the crispy bacon and the melted cheese inside, but in the salad, there are just thin slices that I don’t even like the taste of. He told me that the kitchen will close soon (when I ordered, it was 9 pm; the kitchen closes at 11, and the restaurant at 12) and that I should just eat it (because I had been complaining for the last 3-4 hours that I was starving). I told him that was not the point and that we could just go somewhere else to eat. He ended up telling his colleague (the waitress) to take it off the bill, and we went to a fast-food place to eat. He ended up being mad because I caused a scene and made him ashamed in front of his colleagues. Mind you, I am the quiet type, so I have just told him that I won’t eat that, and then he talked to his colleague. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see why he’s upset, but you should get what you ordered.

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit feel about her behavior.

This person thinks she was treated like that because of her boyfriend.

Yet another person who thinks the treatment was due to her boyfriend.

For this reader, it’s standard to send back an incorrect order.

Here’s someone who thinks her boyfriend was out of line.

She just wanted her food, and there’s nothing wrong with that.

Next time, he should act like a customer, or they should eat somewhere else.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.