Restaurant Employees Followed Their Job Descriptions Exactly, So A Power Hungry Boss Ended Up Short Staffed And Locked Out

New managers often try to assert authority before fully understanding the team.

So when an over-eager employee stayed late to help a coworker close, a rude supervisor who didn’t recognize anyone accused her of slacking and lying about who worked there.

But little did this supervisor know, he was about to find himself locked in with plenty of time to think about his actions.

Just doing my Job I used to be one of those over-achieving “wants to help everyone” types when I was a lot younger. So at one of my jobs back in those days, I’m usually hanging around after my shift to wait for a co-worker who’s on the closing shift to head off together (when he’s on duty, we usually hang out after). Usually, once the last customer is gone, I’ll help with the cleanup, etc., so we can get out earlier.

At some point, there was a change in management, and they replaced our branch supervisor.

This guy wasn’t exactly the most personable.

This new joker obviously didn’t know who’s who in the crew and never bothered to learn our names. As usual, I was waiting for my friend, and in comes the joker. This is at 11 p.m., mind you. Last customer long gone, friend was clearing up some stuff in the back of the kitchen, so I just sat out front in one of the booths waiting, browsing my phone.

The supervisor immediately gives them the third degree.

Joker: We’re closed. Why are you here? Where is the staff? Me: I work here. Joker: Then why aren’t you doing your job? Me: I’m not on the closing shift. I’m waiting for a friend. Joker: Well, go wait elsewhere. Me: He works here on the closing shift, and I’ve always waited here. Joker: Then where is he? There’s obviously no one else here. Stop being a liar and do your job! At this point, friend comes out from the back—and he’d changed out of his uniform.

This only sets the Joker off more.

Joker: So on top of not doing your job, you are letting strangers into the back? Me: He works here. Joker: He’s not in a uniform, and we don’t hire guys (yes, he’s a pig too, and since he’s never around for more than 2 hours in the morning, he never meets the rest of the crew. The opening shifts happen to be all females, but there are 2 guys in the crew—the other one only works 2 or 3 hours a day during rush hours). Friend, pulling out uniform: Dude, I work here. You can ask the previous supervisor.

But the Joker continues undeterred.

Joker: Well, she was useless. Why’d you think she got replaced by me? (She wasn’t. She worked as hard as anyone of use and was good to us, and actually left on maternity and was let go of before they threw this idiot at us.) Friend: You know what, we’re locking up. Unless you have the keys, you should go too. Joker: Don’t you dare tell me off, I’m the boss here! You are hired to do one job, so do your job! Friend: Okay.

So the employees continue to lock up.

At this point, said friend turns off all the lights and etc., and locks the kitchen doors and cabinets. Joker was still fuming and staring me down. Friend then signed for me to leave, and I got up while joker was still staring me down. For whatever reason, he didn’t leave with us…and so friend locked him in.

Luckily, as he didn’t know their names, he couldn’t assign blame properly.

The next day, apparently he yelled at another girl for locking him in the night before. She obviously had no clue what he was talking about. He was gone by the time I came in. Obviously, he also couldn’t report us properly since he didn’t know our names.

Unfortunately, consequences eventually came for their actions.

So one day, we got a visit from higher management, who then gave all of us a dressing down and told us to just do our job. Well, a few of us went back and looked through our contracts and the job scopes. For the next week, no one did anything that was not explicitly written in their contracts. And it turns out… none of us were hired as cashiers—all kitchen people. No servers, no cashiers.

But for a job this bad, none of them really minded.

Most of us got fired after that, but heck, it wasn’t like the pay was that great either, and since the ones that got fired were all teens working a side job while in school… yeah.

