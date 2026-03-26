Roommates Were Living Together Harmoniously, But An Argument About A TV And A Couch Caused All Their Bottled-Up Tension To Boil Over

In their teens, twenties, thirties – and sometimes even longer – many people dream of having a place of their own.

But for many, this is simply not a reality yet.

Living with roommates comes a close second, hence why so many people nowadays live with friends and strangers long into their adulthood.

Usually, this goes off without a hitch – so long as you respect one another’s boundaries, there’s nothing to fear from living with roommates.

But when those boundaries are ignored, like with the roommates in this story, the pressure of living under the same roof can become explosive.

Read on to find out what happened here.

AITA for my actions with a roommate? I am a 27-year-old man, and lived with my existing roommate (29, male – I’ll call him ‘Roommate 2’) for two years before we moved in a third roommate to help reduce financial burden. ‘Roommate 3’ (29, male) was a good friend of a handful of years, and he moved a few things into our already well furnished (by me) home. The main thing to note is a large TV that he insisted making the living room TV Overall, things have have been going well for six months with only a few minor inconveniences. But then, last Sunday – fourteen days before our lease and sublease agreement were due back to the landlord – things changed.

Let’s see what happened between the roommates to change things between them.

On Saturday night as I was heading to bed, Roommate 3 asked me if I was working the following day. I asked why, and he told me “okay, you are going to do the dishes tomorrow.” I replied, “not with that attitude, I’m not.” On Sunday morning I woke up, went for a run, and came back home to sit in the recliner – but I could not find any remotes, again. I removed his TV and game system from my entertainment stand and connected my bedroom TV and Play Station in their place. I watched some TV for about an hour, then proceeded with my weekly clean of the house – including the dishes.

But the drama was only just beginning.

As I was cleaning my room, I heard him leave the house, slamming the door on his way out. He re-entered the house and began carrying his TV and game system to his bedroom (with a few other things, including his vacuum cleaner and a pressure washer). Then, he caught me in passing in the dining room, and said, “if you touch my things again, l’Il beat your ***.” My mind immediately went to the couch (that I own) that he sits on to watch said TV, so I pointed out, “you tried to withhold the use of the TV, which was deemed to be in a common use area.”

Let’s see how Roommate 3 replied to that.

He shouted back at me, “BECAUSE I CAN, ITS MY ******* TV!” I said to him, “you’re not going to yell at me,” after which he kicked my glass bookshelf across the living room floor, shattering it. Lots more screaming and shoving occurred for a handful of minutes after that. The rest of the day was rather quiet as I finished cleaning up the house, and the glass.

Now, things have changed in their shared house.

Since then, objects that he has contributed to the house (paper towel holder, car cleaning supplies) seemed to have relocated to his room as well, while my internet access (which is in his name) has also been revoked, and he has avoided me since, only leaving his room when I leave the house. On Wednesday, it dawned on me that the new leasing paperwork needed to be filled out, so I texted the group chat and noticed that my number (and all social media) had blocked by Roommate 3. I wrote a note and placed it on the counter, asking for a good time for us all to sit and discuss the new contracts, but Roommate 3 never responded and didn’t return home until 1am that night (very uncharacteristic for him), and has since taken a flight back to visit his family (already planned before these events) and hasn’t been able to be reached by me. We have eight days till our lease is up. Would I be wrong for choosing not to sign on the sublease agreement? WIBTA?

Roommate 3 has made his position quite clear: he doesn’t want anything to do with the first roommate.

All this in mind, it follows that Roommates 1 and 2 would be better to just sign the new agreement without him, and give him notice to leave.

No one wants to live with someone who has no respect for their property anyway.

Let’s see what the Reddit community made of this.

This person agreed that they’d be better off without him.

Though this Redditor thought both men were as bad as each other.

Meanwhile, others encouraged him to handle the situation carefully.

There is one thing that is quite clear: regardless of whether or not they’re being ‘mature’ or not, no one deserves to be threatened or have their property destroyed.

Roommate 3 has been allowed to be too disrespectful for too long.

Now, they need to do something about this.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.