Tech Support Employee Asked Woman To Reboot Her Cable Box Instead Of Her TV, And Even After It Was Fixed, She Demanded To Speak To A Supervisor And Threatened A Police Complaint

Some problems drag on way longer than they need to just because someone refuses to listen.

So, what would you do if you were trying to help a customer reboot her cable box, but she wouldn’t stop interrupting and wouldn’t do as you asked? Would you get rude and raise your voice? Or would you remain calm and polite the entire time?

In the following story, a tech support worker finds himself in this exact situation and chooses kindness. Here’s the story.

Customer Reboots Everything Except the One Thing That Fixes It First call on a Sunday. Customer: Hi, I’m seeing a connection error message on my TV since last night, and I’m unable to access any channels. Can you fix this? The customer’s cable box had failed to connect to the network. Typically, a reboot resolves this issue.

He started by asking her to unplug the cable box.

Me: I can see that your cable box (described what it looks like) is failing to connect. Can you please unplug the power cable from the box and plug it back in to restart it? (I also explained how to differentiate between the power cable and the HDMI cable.) Customer: Yes, I’ve unplugged my TV three to four times before calling, and it hasn’t helped. Me: I understand, but the issue is related to the cable box itself. Could you please unplug the power cable from the back of the cable box?

Finally, she agreed to reset the box.

The customer proceeded to interrupt me three to four times, repeatedly explaining how she had restarted her TV and stating that I didn’t know what I was doing. I remained calm during the whole ordeal, never raising my voice or interrupting her. After about five minutes, she agreed to reboot the cable box. The issue was resolved, but the call did not end there. Customer: I want to speak to your supervisor. You were very rude to me.

He placed her on hold and contacted a supervisor.

Me: I was speaking calmly and trying to guide you through the steps. Customer: That’s okay. I still want to speak to a supervisor. Me: Okay, please hold while I contact one.

Days later, they still couldn’t get ahold of her.

I contacted a supervisor and explained the entire situation. While I was speaking with them, the customer hung up. The supervisor attempted a follow-up call, but the customer did not answer. A few days later, another supervisor tried calling her back. She stated that we should stop harassing her, or she would file a police complaint. All of this… because she didn’t want to unplug the right box.

Wow! Maybe she was just having a bad day or something.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about people who act like this.

Oh, they went there!

This must’ve been a pretty good policy.

Here’s how this person copes with bad calls.

Now, this is some good thinking.

You can’t please everyone, but it does sound like he did everything he could for this woman.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.