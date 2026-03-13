Teen Bassist Refused To Play On A Band’s “Original” Song After Learning It Used AI For Vocals, Drums And Bass, But His Bandmates Got Upset And Called Him Selfish For Objecting

Creative projects can get tense when different people want different things.

So, what would you do if your band were assigned to write an original song, but your bandmates chose one that relied on AI for vocals and later admitted it also used AI for drums and bass? Would you push back until they changed it? Or would you just end up going along with it to keep the peace?

In today’s story, one teenage bassist ends up in this scenario and gets pushed into the latter. Here’s how it all played out.

AITA? My band wants to make an “original song” that used a lot of AI in its production, and I really don’t want to I (15m) am in a band with some friends. A couple of weeks ago, we were told by one of our instructors that we had to make a new original song, no ifs, ands, or buts. So I decided to put out an (albeit rough) guitar riff I had written and was willing to share with the band. However, they ditched my song. Fair enough, they push me and my ideas to the side a lot. However, they LOVED another member’s “song,” which, when it was presented, I only knew had AI vocals. It made me mad, since the band had been very anti-AI, and I’m no exception. I hate any form of AI in any art form.

Frustrated, he ended up giving in.

Later, I brought up that I disliked it using ANY AI, and they got really mad at me. They said it used only AI for the vocals, then later said it was also used for the drums and bass (I’m the bassist). I offered to let them play it while I sat to the side, so they could still play it, but they called me selfish for that. I ended up crumbling because my girlfriend is friends with the entirety of the band, and she was going through some rough stuff, and I didn’t want to add more to her plate. AITA?

Yikes! It’s surprising that they’re even able to use AI.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit feel about this situation.

He should stick to his beliefs because, when it comes to creating things, human is always better.

