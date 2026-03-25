Tenant Endured Months Of Nonstop Barking From An Annoying Neighbor’s Dog Through A Shared Wall, But When She Finally Reported The Noise To Property Management, Her Neighbor Pleaded For Mercy

Living close to neighbors means tolerating a little noise, but when the volume never seems to come down, that’s when it becomes a problem.

One apartment resident spent months hearing a neighbor’s dog bark nonstop through the shared wall, so she eventually reported the issue to property management.

But when the neighbor pleaded for patience, their excuses didn’t quite hold up.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not confronting my neighbors? So for the past few months (at least since February), my fiancé and I have had neighbors (a younger couple, around 20) who have two dogs (a medium-size heeler mix and a bully breed). We share a wall because we live in an apartment building.

This dog is quite good about making its presence known.

One of the dogs (I believe it’s the heeler mix) has a MAJOR barking problem. The dog will bark for anywhere from 4–6 hours at a time. It’s to the point where we can hear it bark itself hoarse. A lot of the time, it happens regardless of whether the owners are home or not.

This, of course, is quite annoying to listen to.

It’s especially frustrating since I do work from home, and it can sometimes interfere with my 9 y/o stepdaughter’s bedtime.

The neighbors have another habit that’s grown quite annoying.

Another thing we noticed but aren’t bothered by is their smoke that you can smell in the hallway. It doesn’t get into our apartment, and we used to smoke when we were younger, so we don’t care—just merely an observation that will make sense later in this story.

Fed up, the tenants start reporting the disruptive behavior.

This has been going on since at least February, and I had only started complaining to property management on Monday this week. We understand it isn’t the poor dog’s fault, but we find it infuriating when we can hear that they’re clearly home and the dog (that isn’t small, mind you) keeps going for hours.

Management lets them know they reprimanded the neighbor, but it doesn’t seem to make that big of a difference in the neighbor’s behavior.

Property management emailed me to let me know they spoke with the neighbor on Monday evening and to continue to report it to them and/or animal control if it continues. On Wednesday, I heard the dog going for four hours while the owner was home, and I had reported it once again.

Soon, the neighbor fired back.

We got a note on our door yesterday that read: Dear neighbor, I have been made aware that people have been complaining about my dogs barking and have been threatened with an eviction. I have a new baby on the way, and I’m already struggling as is. My dogs bark because I can only take them outside one at a time. They get upset when they can’t all go out together. I try my best to let them all out before 8 p.m. Please be patient with me as I am doing my best to resolve the situation. A few issues with this: How does “not being out all at the same time” warrant barking for up to six hours at a time? I’d maybe buy it if it was for an hour or two. If you’re home, how are you able to stand it? I can hear it through my bathroom and bedroom walls and, at times, over our TV. I never hear them tell the dog to knock it off. If you were really expecting, shouldn’t you (or your partner) stop smoking pot in the apartment every week? We all sign a lease, which is, in part, our agreement to not be disruptive and adhere to quiet hours set by property management. Why do you get to have a free pass? It’s been three months, and it’s been a consistent issue. That’s plenty. I’m not going to write the neighbors a note back since I don’t need things getting escalated and add more unnecessary drama, but I’m going to continue to file reports with the office. AITA for choosing not to confront the neighbors directly and planning on keeping the property management aware of issues with them?

This sounds like a nightmare neighbor, regardless of whether they’re expecting.

What did Reddit think?

It’s clear to this commenter that these people aren’t super responsible pet owners.

One way or another, this neighbor needs to accept that her behavior carries consequences.

It’s best to work out this issue before the baby arrives, not after.

This user doubts these neighbors are the most trustworthy people.

The neighbor asked for tolerance, but the tenant had already given three months of it!

Patience isn’t an endless well.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.