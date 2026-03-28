Tenant Endured Weeks Of Late Night Shouting And Crashes From The Neighbors Below, So He Started Calling Security And Wondered If Reporting The Noise Made Him The Problem

In crowded apartment buildings, the line between normal noise and too much noise can get blurry fast.

When one upstairs tenant started losing sleep over late-night shouting, football cheers, and chaotic weekends from the neighbors below, the situation slowly escalated from minor annoyance to repeated calls for help.

The ensuing saga left the tenant wondering just how far he would go to reclaim his peace.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA if I keep reporting my downstairs neighbors? I first noticed the noise during football season. I could hear the cheering, screams, and swearing over my headphones. “Okay, they like football. It’s at most one day a week for a while.”

But that wasn’t the only time these neighbors were noisy.

Later on, I had an incident where on a Sunday night at around 11 p.m., I heard yelling followed by church music and singing. I had to sleep, so I called the security office and asked if they could politely knock and ask them to keep it down.

The excessive noise continued.

A different Sunday, I heard a crash followed by screaming and the cry of a child downstairs. I called the police out of concern about domestic disputes. I also noticed that there was a car parked in my parking spot.

Turns out, there was cause for concern after all.

I later got a call from the sheriff that the family had just found out about an incident that “the police department knew about,” and that tempers were heated. Last weekend, on Sunday after 11 p.m., there was shouting and crashes from downstairs. I called local security to please knock and ask them to keep it down.

But when the matter didn’t get addressed, the tenant was forced to escalate the issue.

They said they would try, but they were busy. Time passed. At 11:45 I called again for an update or an ETA. None was available, still busy. After midnight, I called non-emergency police. I asked the woman who answered if I had the right place. She told me it was, and they would send someone out.

So finally someone did.

Time passed. The security vehicle showed up. I waved and pointed to the apartment below mine. A woman got out and knocked.

That’s when the real chaos started.

Within a few minutes there was screaming outside. A guest of my neighbors was swearing at the woman, calling her every name he could think of, and accusing her of profiling them while the father was out yelling at him not to do that. The friend started walking around the parking lot screaming about how this was a “white people conspiracy.”

Then the actual police got involved.

At this point the sheriff pulled up. Security talked to them while the “guest” headed toward the exit. When I was sure my neighbors were inside, I poked my head out. Security asked if I called the sheriff’s office.I said I had. She thanked me for the “backup,” and I apologized for the whole thing.

The trouble wasn’t over yet.

This leads me to tonight. I get back around 9:45 p.m. There’s a car in my spot again. I leave a note saying please don’t use it without asking. This is a warning that in the future I might need to have it removed if I can’t figure out whose it is.

Then the neighbors start causing a ruckus yet again.

I can hear my downstairs neighbors making noise again. It’s after 11. My apartment complex has a strict “quiet time” policy. I’m debating calling security again.

But he has concerns over the optics of this.

I’m white. My neighbors are black. I don’t want to be “the white person complaining about black people.”

He tries to give them the benefit of the doubt, but his patience has been fried.

I’m trying to be tolerant that they have kids and that they like football and family drama happens. I’m so paranoid about this looking bad that I’m trying to figure out what to be sensitive about, like how police might respond to a black family or a white one. But I have a white noise generator in my room and I can still hear them. AITA if I keep reporting them?

At a certain point, enough is enough.

What did Reddit think?

Maybe it’s about time to get the landlord involved.

At this point, these neighbors deserve every consequence that comes their way.

Persistence is going to be the key to any real change.

If no one else can help, maybe the landlord can.

Quiet hours exist for a reason, and breaking them should come with consequences — no matter who you are.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.