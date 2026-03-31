The Art Teacher At Her School Was Forced To Buy Books About Art, So He Took Them And Destroyed Them To Use The Paper For Projects

Schools, like all places, have rules that need to be followed not just by the students, but also the teachers.

What would you do if you were in class and your art teacher stood up in front of everyone and said that the school made him buy some books on art rather than just having the students create art?

That is what happened to the student in this story, but then the teacher destroyed the books to use them as paper Mache.

My high school art teacher Backstory- my school had two types of art classes, 2d (drawing, painting, etc.) and 3d (clay, paper Mache, etc.).

She must love these classes.

I took 4 years of 3d, two semesters a year, 3 of them with this teacher, who only taught 3d classes, and was the head of the art department. Mr. Grumpy. My senior year during the first semester, we come into class and Mr Grumpy (who to this day is my favorite teacher!) looked especially grumpy.

Why is he doing this?

He introduces himself to us all, who already know him, and stands up at his desk with a text book. His monologue goes something like this- “Welcome to 3d design IV, you know me, Mr Grumpy. Over the summer the school board decided I needed to order textbooks for 3d design. But that makes no sense to me. Art is about doing, not reading. This isn’t ‘art history’ it’s 3d design. We CREATE art, and discuss what we make. But I had to take (some high number) out of the budget for THIS. holds up textbook.

What a waste of money.

Well, I’m mad. So I went down to see my friends over in tech ed (shop) to borrow this hold up drill with a 3″ diameter bit” He proceeds to drill right through the text book. He calmly walks it over to the rack of brand new books.

Oh wow, this guy is too funny.

Our first unit is paper Mache. You’ll see here, we have plenty of paper.

What a great teacher. Sure, it is a waste of money, but at least he did something useful with the books.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

This is how it should be done.

Yeah, make it make sense.

This commenter loved the art teacher.

There is so much money in the textbook industry.

He was a great art teacher.

You hire a teacher to teach, why not let them?

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