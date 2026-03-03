The Guy Next To Him Stole His Seat Pocket, So He Took His Anger Out On His Snacks

Some people seem to go out of their way to make sure they make your flight as miserable as possible.

What would you do if the person next to you on the plane was being extremely inconsiderate of your space? One guy recently shared his wild approach to this with Reddit.

Here’s what went down.

Man in exit row seat without seat pockets used mine, so I squished his sandwich

Keep in mind this is Southwest, where you pick your seat and there’s no assigned seating.

There was a man sitting near the exit row window seat with no seat in front, so his seat pocket was too far.

This is a recipe for disaster.

He put his bag under it, so he knew that’s where his stuff goes.

Another lady sat in the aisle.

I’m pretty sure he stuffed his sandwich and water bottle in the middle seat pocket to deter me from sitting in the middle, but I do anyways.

There’s definitely a storm brewing here.

I shoved my water bottle on top of his, and squished his sandwich hoping he would move it, but he didn’t!

I’m very passive aggressive, so I put my tray table down so he’d have to ask me.

This MF reaches under the tray table to get it once FA passes out drinks/snacks.

This is sitcom-level conflict.

I jumped and made it seem like he was doing something crazy he just looked at me and continued.

Then when I dosed off he puts his phone and earbuds on my tray table and goes to the bathroom.

I politely put them on his seat and put the tray up and went back to “sleep”.

Touching his stuff probably wasn’t the move.

This mf tapped me asking where’s his stuff!!!

Next time I will be sure to say something from the start but I hate the entitlement/nerve he had all because I was group C and had to pick a middle seat?

The politics of airplane seating can get pretty charged. Let’s see how the Reddit community weighed in on this.

Sounds like there’s going to be some turbulence on this flight.

