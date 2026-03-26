The Shirk Report – Volume 885 – March 26
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Simpler times
– Got to swim in bioluminescent water
– A dusty winter Milky Way
– Breathtaking controlled rockfall
– Strong Museum of Play
– Sometimes crocodiles are born without tails
– Blood moon
– Finishing touches on panna cotta desserts
– “Cat Dip” in acryllics
– Bonsai tree has a face
– Ancient Roman engineering still going strong after 2,000 years
– Gravity-defying faucet illusion (not AI)
– Paragliding for beginners
– The rhinoceros beetle
– This robot
– High school teacher’s tattoos meant to say that math is “cool”
– Cutting open a prehistoric ammonite to reveal its chambers
– Times Square, 1911
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– The Top 10 Most Instagrammed Dog Breeds
– Young people are turning to old-school hobbies to get off their phones
– It’s Getting Hot Down Here: Subway Systems Have an Extreme Heat Problem
– How to Talk to Someone Experiencing ‘AI Psychosis’
– What Is A ‘Sciura Milanese’? We Have So Much To Learn From This Italian Cultural Icon.
– The mysterious Redditor who’s changing the way we do laundry
– Why are languages spoken at different speeds?
– Vacation Like a Pro and With These Simple Packing Tips
– Meet the US Coffee Shop Ranked No. 1 in the World for 2026
– NASA demonstrates humanity may be able to stop an Earth-bound asteroid
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.