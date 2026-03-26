The Shirk Report – Volume 885 – March 26

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– Simpler times

– Got to swim in bioluminescent water

– A dusty winter Milky Way

– Breathtaking controlled rockfall

– Strong Museum of Play

– Sometimes crocodiles are born without tails

– Blood moon

– Finishing touches on panna cotta desserts

– “Cat Dip” in acryllics

– Bonsai tree has a face

– Ancient Roman engineering still going strong after 2,000 years

– Gravity-defying faucet illusion (not AI)

– Paragliding for beginners

– The rhinoceros beetle

– This robot

– High school teacher’s tattoos meant to say that math is “cool”

– Cutting open a prehistoric ammonite to reveal its chambers

– Times Square, 1911

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– The Top 10 Most Instagrammed Dog Breeds

– Young people are turning to old-school hobbies to get off their phones

– It’s Getting Hot Down Here: Subway Systems Have an Extreme Heat Problem

– How to Talk to Someone Experiencing ‘AI Psychosis’

– What Is A ‘Sciura Milanese’? We Have So Much To Learn From This Italian Cultural Icon.

– The mysterious Redditor who’s changing the way we do laundry

– Why are languages spoken at different speeds?

– Vacation Like a Pro and With These Simple Packing Tips

– Meet the US Coffee Shop Ranked No. 1 in the World for 2026

– NASA demonstrates humanity may be able to stop an Earth-bound asteroid

5 VIDEOS