March 26, 2026 at 9:35 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 885 – March 26

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report – Volume 885 – March 26

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Simpler times
Got to swim in bioluminescent water
A dusty winter Milky Way
Breathtaking controlled rockfall
Strong Museum of Play
Sometimes crocodiles are born without tails
Blood moon
Finishing touches on panna cotta desserts
“Cat Dip” in acryllics
Bonsai tree has a face
Ancient Roman engineering still going strong after 2,000 years
Gravity-defying faucet illusion (not AI)
Paragliding for beginners
The rhinoceros beetle
This robot
High school teacher’s tattoos meant to say that math is “cool”
Cutting open a prehistoric ammonite to reveal its chambers
Times Square, 1911
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

The Top 10 Most Instagrammed Dog Breeds
Young people are turning to old-school hobbies to get off their phones
It’s Getting Hot Down Here: Subway Systems Have an Extreme Heat Problem
How to Talk to Someone Experiencing ‘AI Psychosis’
What Is A ‘Sciura Milanese’? We Have So Much To Learn From This Italian Cultural Icon.
The mysterious Redditor who’s changing the way we do laundry
Why are languages spoken at different speeds?
Vacation Like a Pro and With These Simple Packing Tips
Meet the US Coffee Shop Ranked No. 1 in the World for 2026
NASA demonstrates humanity may be able to stop an Earth-bound asteroid

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Shirk 885 Featured Image The Shirk Report – Volume 885 – March 26

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