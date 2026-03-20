Tween Boy Throws Eggs And Tomatoes At Neighbor’s Car, So The Neighbor Throws Eggs At The Boy’s Parents’ Cars

Imagine having kids and living next door to a woman with kids about the same age. It could be an idealistic situation where the kids play together and you have not only a neighbor but a friend who lives next door.

In this story, things started out pretty idealistic, but as the kids got older, one of them got revenge.

It turns out two can play that game!

Keep reading for all the details.

Neighborhood kids were jerks, so….. When I was first married (many years ago), we rented an upstairs apartment from a widow…very fair rent and we both got along great with her. Her divorced daughter lived next door with 4 kids…I was a grade school teacher and the two younger kids would invite me to swim…small above ground pool.

The problem was the older kid.

But, as the older kid (11m) grew, he became a real jerk. He and his friend would get mad when we parked in the small gravel lot by the house. We had no options at the time, but THEY wanted to play wiffle ball THERE…and only THERE. So, a couple days in a row, I got tomatoed and egged and mud slung at my car.

Time for revenge.

I finally had enough and bought a dozen eggs and left them in my trunk for a week or so. Got up in the middle of the night on one of those HOT summer nights and delivered a half dozen to the two neighbor’s cars…the ones whose kids were doing the mess on my car. Next morning, the parents were out trying to clean fried eggs off of THEIR cars.

OP pretended to be innocent.

I sort of sauntered by and said,”Oh, wow, YOU guys got hit, too? My car’s been hit 4 times in the last few weeks!” And that was the end of the kids screwing with my car.

I’m assuming the parents thought their own kid must have done it. While it seems like OP stooped to the level of the annoying child, it also seems like the revenge was effective.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

A lot of commenters really leaned into the egg puns.

Here’s another one.

And another one.

This person would love to do the same thing.

This is a good question.

The best thing about this revenge is that it was effective.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.