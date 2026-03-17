Upstairs Neighbor Used Walking Pad For Short Daytime Workouts, So Downstairs Resident Responded By Slamming The Ceiling In Protest

Being the upstairs neighbor often means your every step is amplified.

So when one renter tried to get her steps in on a walking pad, her downstairs neighbor retaliated with ceiling slams and aggression.

She began to wonder how her self-care routine turned into a bitter noise dispute.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for using my walking pad even during the day when my downstairs neighbor slams on their ceiling noting for me to stop? I have been working out for a few weeks using the walking pad, usually early afternoon or the evening. I have a weird schedule from classes and my work schedule.

So when this renter tried to use the walking pad at night, the neighbor immediately made their disapproval clear.

Last night, I couldn’t use it until 10 PM, and my downstairs neighbor slammed on their ceiling for a good thirty seconds. Understandably, I stopped and switched to a low-impact workout.

She finds herself a bit on edge now about her routine.

Today, I started at 5:30 PM when I got home. I also wanted my boyfriend to be home in case of conflict.

She feels conflicted on which times are appropriate for a home workout.

I am not going to do it at night anymore, but they slammed on their ceiling again. I feel like it shouldn’t be an issue during daylight, although I know it could be annoying. I especially will watch the times I’m doing it since she has kids, like early morning or night. I am only usually on it for 20 to 40 minutes at 3.3 mph during the day. I really don’t want to quit. I get anxiety walking outside, and I can’t always get myself to do it. I am going to get a yoga mat to try and reduce the impact.

She can’t help but think about all of her neighbor’s bad habits. Who are they to judge?

Their kids also are always running through the building, slamming doors, and leaving things in the hallway that make it hard to open doors sometimes. They always park terribly in spots closest to the building that aren’t even spots, which block other real parking spots. But it’s frivolous. It doesn’t even bother me. I just want to work out a solution, but before I proceed, AITA for using it during the daytime?

Noise complaint battles like these are all too common with apartment living.

This user thinks that when you rent, some degree of unwanted noise is to be expected.

There’s more than enough blame to go around here.

Maybe there’s some way to muffle the sound a bit more?

This user got a mat for under the equipment and that really seemed to help.

Noisy neighbor stories are all too commonplace on Reddit, but rarely do we get the POV of the noise perpetrator!

She’s allowed to get her steps in during the day, but she just might need to soften the landing.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.