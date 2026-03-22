When You Have Little Kids, You Have To Watch Them Like A Hawk Or They Will Get Into Trouble, But At Least They Are Adorable

You have to watch toddlers really closely, or they will slip away and get into mischief.

That’s what happened to the dad when he got home with his daughter, but at least it was caught on camera so it could go viral on TikTok.

The video is innocent enough at first. Dad and daughter get home and they are walking in. The caption on the video, however, warns of trouble. It says, “The one time you’re left alone with your daughter…”

I’m sure he’s taken care of his daughter before, but this is pretty funny.

He unlocks the door, and the young daughter walks in, then he follows with the groceries.

The caption says, “Wait for it.”

Oh, what’s going to happen next?

He closes the door behind him, but not before his daughter sneaks past and goes outside without him noticing. She walks a few steps away and turns around to wait.

Moments later, he opens the door again and spots her. She starts jumping with excitement at the trick she played on him. The caption says, “The celebration as well.”

That is just too cute.

He says, “Hey, get inside. Get inside now. You’re a magician!”

She giggles and says, “Yeah.”

It really is an adorable interaction, and they are lucky they caught it on camera.

You have to see the video for yourself, it is available below.

The people in the comments absolutely love this video.

He was doing everything right, but she was very sneaky.

Oh no, this person had an even worse experience.

She was very sensible indeed.

An adorable interaction that dad and daughter can enjoy forever.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.