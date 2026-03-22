Wife Supported Her Husband Through College And Became The Sole Provider For Their Family, So His Refusal To Find A Proper Job Left Her Feeling Burned Out

Marriage is supposed to be a partnership.

One woman supported her husband for years while he finished school, but when he turned around and gave her nothing in return, she began to feel like the only one doing her fair share.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for wanting him to find a job and help me I’m a 29-year-old woman who has been married to my husband, Y, who is 31, for 7 years. We got married at a young age but managed to finish college.

From the start, she took on a lot to support their family.

I graduated first, and Y took care of our baby during that time. After I got a job, Y pursued his studies and completed his degree.

But she’s begun to realize he doesn’t seem prepared to repay the favor.

However, it’s been 4 years since he graduated, and he hasn’t found a job yet. I’m tired of taking on the primary responsibilities, and I just want him to contribute and help out more. AITA for feeling uncertain about our situation?

Relationships require effort from both parties in order to work.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

This user worries her husband may be squandering his chances.

The least this man could do is look after their children.

It may be time to accept that change is going to be an uphill battle.

If her husband is looking after the kids, that in itself is a full-time job.

After carrying their finances and family alone, she has every right to feel frustrated.

Marriage is supposed to be a team sport, not a solo marathon.

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