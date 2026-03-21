Money and family rarely mix smoothly.

The following story involves a woman who opened an account to set aside money for her 4-year-old nephew.

Her brother complained that the card wasn’t working and he couldn’t use it for groceries.

When she explained that it’s meant for toys and the child’s necessities, tensions quickly escalated in the family.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITAH for not allowing my brother to use his son’s (my nephew’s) money for bills and groceries I (42F) made an account for my nephew (4) to put money aside for him for extra things like toys and whatnot. Up until the day before yesterday, I kept the card with me because I do not trust my brother (25M) with it. He and his wife (24F) are very bad with money. Between my sister (35F), my dad (70M, not my brother’s dad), and myself, we have lent him $3,000 to $4,000 that he has yet to pay back.

This woman agreed to let her brother use his son’s money for some event souvenirs.

The day before yesterday, he wanted to take my nephew to an event. He wanted to use the money to help get him things from the event. I agreed with the understanding that they needed to return the card to me. Yesterday, he called me saying the card was not working. He said my nephew wanted a toy.

She told him that the card has a spending limit.

I informed my brother that the card had a spending limit set. He was not happy. He then told me that without it, he would not be able to get groceries. I told him that was not the purpose of that money. That was his son’s money. They seem to think that since I have given my nephew money and they are his parents, they are entitled to decide what to do with it.

Now, her mother is suggesting that they cancel the account instead.

His mother, my sister-in-law, told me to cancel the account. She said I was teaching him the wrong things. It is as if they think if they cannot have access to the money, then their son cannot have it at all. Am I wrong for wanting my nephew to keep the money I give him for himself?

Let’s check out the comments of other people.

Short and simple.

This user gives their honest opinion.

This one shares what they would do.

Here’s another idea…

Finally, this one makes sense, too.

A toy fund shouldn’t turn into a grocery budget overnight.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.