Woman In A First Floor Apartment Accepted Packages For Everyone In The Building, But When A Neighbor Got Mad That She Accidentally Gave Him The Wrong Package, She Stopped Doing Favors

When you work from home in an apartment, you will most likely be home when packages get delivered.

What would you do if the delivery people left the packages for the entire apartment building with you to distribute to your neighbors?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, and she was happy to do it until a neighbor got mad at her for giving him the wrong package.

Keep reading for the whole story.

Tell you helpful neighbor off? Great, I won’t be helpful anymore then! I live in an apartment building in the ground floor (not in the US).

When you order something online, the delivery guy stops at my building around noon, I guess we’re halfway down his usual route. I’m a student and every lecture is online atm, so I’m home basically every day.

I’m sure that would get annoying.

Because I live in the ground floor, every delivery person rings at my flat so I can take in my neighbors parcels (it’s very common in cities in my country to do that). Me trying to be nice, I made an effort to answer the door every time it rang, so my neighbors wouldn’t have to run to the post office to get their stuff.

I suppose this isn’t too bad.

This happens maybe 3 times a week in average, so it was not a one time thing in the past. Today I accepted two packages, and when one guy from my building came to get his I accidentally gave him the wrong one.

Wow, he should appreciate that she got it at all.

He came back a couple of minutes later and told me off and said to take better care of the stuff of strangers. He was not that nice, so I thought the safest way to get your package would be from the post office where everything is catalogued instead of the seemingly unreliable neighbor.

That’s why he and every other person in my building will have to walk 10 minutes to get their stuff in the future. I’m done.

Sometimes you try to be nice to people, and they really don’t appreciate it.

Read on to see what the people in the comments on Reddit think about this story.

It does sound like a bother for sure.

Yeah, don’t punish everyone.

This is the smart move.

This would be a good idea.

Yup, make them walk for miles.

Her neighbor ruined her kindness for everyone.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.