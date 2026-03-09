Woman Lost Her Pregnancy While Her Boyfriend Ignored Her Calls From The Hospital, But Now He’s Asking If He Could Look At Their Baby’s Sonogram Pictures

Support matters most during life’s hardest moments.

AITA for not allowing my ex to see sonogram photos of his child? I (32F) dated my ex (33M) for two years. During that time, our relationship was very difficult. One weekend, he was mad at me because he thought a man was trying to flirt with me when we were at a store. He refused to speak to me the entire weekend. We did not live together full time.

That Saturday, I found out I was expecting. I also found out I was losing the pregnancy at the same time. I tried to call him from the hospital. He ignored my call. My best friend called him and he answered for her. She told him what was going on. She lives out of state.

He did not reach out to me. He did not come to the hospital. I did not hear from him until the following Tuesday. Needless to say, I never got over that. We broke up shortly thereafter. He never apologized. He said the “problem took care of itself.”

Now, a year later, he reached out. He wants to see the sonogram photos. He wants to talk to me about what happened at the hospital. I declined. I told him that due to his actions that weekend, he did not deserve any further information or to see the photos. He flipped out and called me every name in the book. So I must ask y’all, AITA?

