Woman Moves Into A Rental Home, But The Former Tenant Keeps Stopping By To Try To Pick Up Her Mail

Imagine renting a house, and you keep getting mail for the former tenant. Would you be upset if the former tenant stopped by to pick up her mail, or would you be perfectly willing to collect her mail for her to pick it up?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she does not want the former tenant stopping by. Unfortunately, she’s having a really hard time getting her to go away.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA? A prior tenant keeps showing up to my home banging on the door and honking…. I just moved to a new rental home about a month ago. Ever since, I’ve been getting a SIGNIFICANT amount of junk mail and bills addressed to the prior tenant. I did the right thing wrote “RETURN TO SENDER NOT AT THIS ADDRESS” on each envelope and put them in the mailbox with the flag up. But the mail keeps coming.

A stranger scared her.

About 2 weeks ago, a woman drove aggressively into my driveway honking. I work from home, and my office window faces the road. I keep the blinds open, so I clearly saw a lady in her car waving at me with a huge cast on her wrist. She wouldn’t get out, so for safety, I started recording and hid from view. I don’t trust anyone, sorry! She eventually left.

But she came back.

Next day, same thing, pulled in, honked, waved. I hid again. She screamed, “I want my mail!” Sorry, I don’t know you. I’m a female alone in a new area, this could easily be a trap.

There was another problem.

When she left, I noticed a package I was expecting was missing. I called non emergency dispatch, told them what happened, described her and the car, and that my package was gone. They said they’d send an officer. About 20 minutes later, a cop and the lady showed up. Small town, so they found her fast.

She was no longer scared to talk to the woman with the police there.

The officer acted as a neutral party while she explained that she uses informed delivery, saw my name, found me on Facebook, and messaged me a nonsense request to get her mail, it was marked as spam so I never saw it. I told her any mail not mine is marked and returned. I even taped a note on my door saying the same. She claimed she didn’t take the package, and it still hasn’t shown up. I told her she scared me, and she said she only honked because she was scared of my dog… a 10-lb chihuahua. Things calmed down, and they left.

She wants the woman to go away.

Side note: this is a HUGE privacy violation. She still has informed delivery here and found me on Facebook, which makes me uncomfortable. I contacted the post office and requested they stop her informed delivery access for this address. I thought it was over after the police visit, but yesterday she came back in a different vehicle, pulled in aggressively, honked, rang the doorbell three times, and banged on the door. I didn’t answer and hid again. She left quickly.

She’s wondering if she’s doing anything wrong.

AITA for ignoring her, not giving her the mail, not responding to her on Facebook, and calling the police? I’m not collecting her junk mail like a free P.O. box. I also found out she was evicted, had lots of people at the house, and treated the place horribly. I saw the condition when I toured, filthy.

The woman doesn’t live there anymore, so she shouldn’t expect to be able to go there to pick up her mail. She needs to have her mail forwarded to her new address.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person has a suggestion.

Another person has a theory.

It really is pretty simple to have your mail forwarded.

Here’s another suggestion.

She shouldn’t have mail delivered to an address where she no longer lives.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.