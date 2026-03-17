Woman Paying Rent To Live In Sister’s Home Declined To Fund Large Expenses, And Siblings Were Divided Over What Family Obligations Really Entailed

Living with family often blurs the line between love and liability.

So when one woman already paying rent to live with her sister was soon asked to chip in on larger household expenses like a broken water heater, their whole agreement began to break down.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not wanting to split costs on household items? Help my sister and I settle an argument. My sister, her three kids, and I live in a three-bedroom house that my sister owns. I have no name on the deed, and there is no lease.

The sisters do their best to split costs where possible.

We split most things in half, such as the mortgage, utilities, water, and trash. Through the years, we’ve had to replace a handful of items due to wear and tear, such as the washer and dryer, refrigerator, roof, and recently our water heater.

But lately, a financial disagreement brings tension to the household.

Our issue comes in replacing these items. I believe that I should be treated as a tenant and should not have to pay for these specific household items that an actual tenant wouldn’t be responsible for.

Her sister has a much different view.

She believes that I should help pay to replace these items because if she had other tenants, she would be making more money from them than she does from what I pay ($912/month). Which doesn’t make sense to me because I see myself as a tenant renting ONE bedroom, so I am actually paying way more than market value.

Then her sister plays the “family helps family” card.

She counter-argues that I am her sister and should just help her out. My other sisters have gotten involved.

They’re split on their allegiance.

Two agree with her, and one agrees with me. AITA for not wanting to split costs for these specific household items?

This is a tricky situation.

What did Reddit think?

Her sister definitely wouldn’t be able to treat another tenant this way.

It sounds like this sister doesn’t fully understand what being a homeowner entails.

The sister likely just saw an opportunity to save a buck and took it.

Not her mortgage, not her problem!

Sharing a roof was easy enough until something expensive broke.

You can’t charge rent-level prices and expect homeowner-level responsibility.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.