Woman’s Daughter Calls Her Grandma “Nana,” And She Refused To Change It When Relatives Wanted Them To Pick A New Nickname
Different kids use different names for their grandparents.
The following story involves a woman whose young daughter calls her grandmother “Nana.”
However, another family has a problem with this, so they asked her to change it to a different nickname.
Read the full story below and find out how she reacted.
AITA for my daughter calling her grandma “nana”
My daughter is two, and we always had her call my MIL “Nana.”
It was the only option because she could not pronounce “grandma” when she was first learning to talk.
I did not really think of any other name.
My SIL told me when my daughter was little that her children call her own mom “Mimi.”
She did not want them to get confused, so we chose “Nana.”
This woman was being pressured by her sister-in-law to use “Grandma” instead.
A while ago, my BIL and SIL had to go no contact with my BIL’s biological mom.
Their five-year-old son used to call her “Nana” as well.
My SIL has been pressuring me since to have my daughter refer to my MIL only as “Grandma” from now on.
She says she does not want him to get confused or sad.
This could happen if it ends up having to be explained that he cannot go and see his Nana.
Her daughter is two, and she thinks it doesn’t make sense to change her MIL’s nickname.
They are now no contact. I hope this is making sense.
I try to refer to my MIL as Grandma in front of the kids.
My daughter is only two. Honestly, it is really cute how she says Nana.
It is a special title that we have adopted for my MIL.
It now feels hard to separate from it.
She thinks it’s unfair to force them to comply.
Other than the fact that she is two, she probably would not make the switch to “Grandma” so easily.
I am reluctant to change it for her because it is special for her. That is her Nana.
I understand the heartache that my BIL and SIL have had to go through with going no contact.
I do not feel it is fair to make us comply with this.
My BIL has never expressed this concern to my husband. They are stepbrothers.
AITA?
Let’s check out the comments of other people.
This person makes a valid point.
There’s no reason to pressure a 2-year-old.
This user shares their personal thoughts.
Here’s a similar remark from this one.
And lastly, short and simple.
Sometimes, the nickname you choose for a loved one can cause a full-blown family debate.
