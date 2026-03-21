Worthless HOA Does Nothing When Renters Break The Rules, So The Whole Condo Has Become A Nightmare Living Situation

Imagine buying a condo, moving in, and even being happy with the HOA rules. But then your neighbors rent out their units to tenants who break the rules, and the HOA does nothing about it. Would you keep complaining to the HOA, move, or take matters into your own hands?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she’s starting to go crazy from all of the dog barking. So far, all she has done is complain to the worthless HOA, but she really needs to do something more before she goes crazy.

Keep reading for all the details.

My building is turning into a nightmare of pets, and I am going insane. First, for context, I live in a condo that I have owned for the last 6 years. I love my little condo, but so many things have gotten bad in the last year ever since the HOA fired the previous property management company, one of those being the management of renters. On my side of the building, I am the only owner that also lives in their unit, every single other unit is rented out. I did not have an issue with renters before, because again, they were actually managed well. But now there is no management, specifically with the pets.

I feel really bad for this dog!

One year ago, renters with an incredibly aggressive German Shepherd moved into the top floor which they just leave on the balcony to bark at everything that passes, echoing throughout the entire complex. This dog does not just bark, it slams it’s body into the railing surrounding the balcony, they have had to put reinforcements up against the railing. I swear this dog would jump off of the balcony if it could to come at anyone or any other dog down below. They rarely take the poor dog out, and whenever they do, this dog is clearly so stressed out that it whines and barks the entire way down the stairs.

But that’s not the only barking dog in the building.

5 months ago, another couple (renters) moved in, with the most yappy little dog I swear I have ever heard. This little thing is *as* loud as the german shepherd, but instead at a high pitch that pierces through anything. This dog also barks at EVERYTHING. And whenever the couple is not home, which is often, it yaps every two seconds. I’m listening to it now as I type. It sounds like a fire alarm with low battery going off in *my* unit.

It gets worse.

And last week. Across the hall, two young women moved in with FOUR cats and a dog which is apparently aggressive. I know that it is aggressive because when my partner took *our* dog outside to go to the bathroom, one of the renters was standing on their patio (which is not enclosed) and said “Hey, don’t come over here, I have my dog out here and they are aggressive.” We have also seen this said aggressive dog be allowed to run around off leash multiple times. The renters also smoke cigarettes on their patio, which is not allowed in our complex, and it often blows into our place.

The HOA sounds worthless.

Our HOA has STRICT rules about pets, smoking, noise, etc. And I used to love it, but because of the new property management, none of it is enforced. People just get warning emails with no follow through. Ugh I miss my little peaceful community that I once lived in.

Most HOAs really seem to crack down on anyone who breaks the rules. It’s too bad this HOA isn’t like that. The dog situation sounds awful, especially the “aggressive” dog.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Perhaps the law is on her side.

It might be time to talk to a lawyer.

Animal control might help.

But perhaps there’s an easier solution.

Something must be done about the dogs!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.