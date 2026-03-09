Young Renter Tried To Return Misdelivered Mail, But Hostile Neighbors Sparked Her Loud And Petty Farewell

Moving into a new neighborhood doesn’t always come with a warm welcome.

So when a 19-year-old renter tried to do the right thing by passing along misdelivered mail, the former tenant and a tight-knit group of neighbors turned against her with false complaints and constant hostility.

What they thought would drive her out actually emboldened her to pull off the pettiest revenge possible.

Keep reading for the full story!

I had an awful neighbor so… When I was 19, I rented my own house with my partner + dog. It was immediately clear the area was a clique, and I was never going to fit in. I was constantly getting “important looking” mail for the previous tenants, and despite returning it to sender, I kept getting it.

So one day, trying to do the right thing, she attempted to return it.

I knocked at one of the neighbors and asked if they knew the previous tenants, and handed them a bunch of the mail because they said they knew them and still spoke to them. The next day, the previous tenant tried to break into the house and was screaming at me to get out of the house because I had their mail.

These neighbors then proceeded to try and get her busted for this.

Anyway, they all then started submitting false complaints to the authorities, such as us having loud parties, being rowdy, etc. All not true and, therefore, without evidence. Eventually, I decided to just play up to their crap.

She decided why should they get to lay back while they made her life miserable?

At the time, I worked nights, so I maintained that routine when off. Between the hours of 1 a.m.–5 a.m., I would intermittently BLAST heavy bass music (literally held the speaker on the wall). I’d do it in 5-ish second intervals so that they’d wake up but wouldn’t have a chance to record anything. I did this every single night, and they never managed to get proof.

Then during the last day, she decided to make the noise even more annoying.

The day before we moved out, I spent the night annoying them with the absolute worst songs. I’d play trap remixes of Christmas tunes (full of bass) and general irritating noises like fog horns.

But that wasn’t all she did!

During the night, I snuck out and had mixed up this god-awful concoction of whatever condiments I could find in my house (lots of Asian ingredients such as fish sauce). It was truly the most revolting smell, and I absolutely covered their front and back door in this liquid.

It all culminated in the most epic farewell ever.

They came out as we were packing up the moving van and started taking photos of their doors whilst I whistled Christmas tunes and drove off. Incredibly petty. Incredibly immature.

When you push someone too far, you never know what they might be capable of!

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

This user had a very similar experience with awful neighbors.

This reader wonders if any other neighbors were subjected to this noise.

This redditor got quite the kick out of this one.

They made her life miserable, so she made their last week unforgettable.

Some goodbyes come with surround sound and a lingering aftertaste.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.