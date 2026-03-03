Young Woman Living At Mom’s House Asked To Give Younger Brother Her Laptop Despite Him Getting So Much More, But Mom Thinks She’s Being Selfish

Being an older sister can be really hard. It’s often said that the youngest child is spoiled.

AITA for not letting my mom give my brother my laptop I live at home with my mom and younger brother. Today, she said she’s going to give him my laptop. No asking, no ‘Lemme run this by you first’, just straight up giving him my things.

Granted, I did not buy my laptop myself; she handed it down to me after she got herself a new one. My brother (young teenager) has most things in our home. He has his own Xbox, Nintendo Switch, piano, laptop, phone, and collectables. He previously took my old iPad for his own hobbies as well as had his own TV in his room way younger than I did as a kid.

I have my phone, headphones, and laptop. I told my mom i did not want her to give him my laptop since he has his own and is already constantly getting into trouble and getting his things temporarily taken away. She immediately called me greedy and selfish because “I don’t need a laptop if I’m not in school”. Should I just give in and let my brother have more of my stuff? Or should i stand my ground on not letting her give him even more of my stuff just because I’m not in school?

