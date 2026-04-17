A Coworker Who Didn’t Like Him Encouraged Him To Eat A Dairy-Free Cupcake Because He Was Allergic To Dairy, But It Wasn’t Really Dairy Free, So She Got Fired

When you work with a group of people, it is pretty common to have potlucks and other events where everyone brings in food, so it is important to make any allergies known ahead of time.

What would you do if one of your coworkers who didn’t like you urged you to try her dairy-free cupcakes, but when you did, you quickly realized it had dairy in it due to the reaction?

That is what happened to the intern in this story, and when he returned to work from the hospital, he found out that she had been fired for what she did.

AITA for getting a coworker fired for “accidentally” making me have an allergic reaction? I 19M am an intern at an office and last week we had a potluck/celebrating a manager coming back from maternity leave.

This is really walking a fine line.

Well my supervisor “Mr.K” is a little creepy but not concerningly he just does weird things like he asked for my social media which I guess isn’t that strange but he comments under everything I post, buys me lunch, calling me outside of work, gives me special treatment etc. It’s made some of the other interns not like me…

Yeah, I can see why Sarah is upset about the situation.

“Sarah” in particular doesn’t like me I think she feels slighted because she definitely works the hardest out of all the interns but I’m given most of the praise and attention for the above reasons. I let everyone know I’m allergic to milk, not lactose intolerant.

It does seem intentional.

Guess who made cupcakes that were “dairy free” now I don’t know if she intentionally lied but she kept trying to get me to eat one of the red velvet cupcakes and I had an allergic reaction. I always keep an epi pen but I still had to go to the hospital because I was my throat and tongue swelled.

Looks like this went further than she intended.

Sarah acted like she was so sorry saying that she used dairy free cream cheese. Mr.K went with me to the hospital and took me home. I took off a few days and when I came back Sarah was fired, I only knew after I asked someone I was kind of on good terms with but I was getting the cold shoulder from everyone else.

Well, this may be true.

They think Sarah was fired unfairly and if it had been anyone else nothing that serious would have happened. Either way the only reason I’m happy I got her fired is because of her Mr.K now has my address, and for all we know she could have been fired for something else. AITA?

What is he talking about with the address? I’m sure his boss had that anyway. Regardless, he didn’t do anything specifically wrong, she got herself fired.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this.

This commenter says she could have gone to jail.

It really is this simple.

Her actions had consequences, and honestly, it could have been worse.

Yup, this could be a crime.

This is important advice.

She put his life in danger, she’s lucky she only got fired.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.