A Customer Demanded To Talk To The Manager Because When She Asked The Greeter Where The Carts Were, The Greeter Told Her Where They Were Instead Of Getting The Cart

Many stores have a greeter at the entrance to say hello to customers and to answer any questions that they may have. It is a great form of customer service, and also helps to dramatically reduce theft.

What would you do if a customer came up to you asking where a certain type of cart is located, and when you pointed her in the right direction, she freaked out because you didn’t go over and grab it for her?

That is what happened to the greeter in this story, and the customer demanded to see a manager to complain about your terrible service.

“I demand to see a manager because you didn’t offer to grab me a cart!” First I’m going to give you all some background. I work at one of those big chain warehouse type stores.

This can be an interesting job.

Most of the time I’m a cashier, but occasionally I’m scheduled as the greeter. While greeting, I stand near the main doors & when they come in, I ask folks how they’re doing, if they need help finding anything, etc. If they do need something, I can either direct them where to go or have a little phone that enables me to call an associate in that specific department.

Greeting customers is an important task.

Also, I am instructed to stay in this one little area too, to ensure our customers are getting a pleasant first impression that’ll encourage them to continue shopping with us. We are very much about customer service…and preventing theft. (Having a greeter there kinda deters thieves from just trying to walk out the door because we check receipts, etc.)

And now enters the antagonist of the story.

So this woman, we’ll refer to her as Entitled Brenda (or EB), was apparently in the store already when I started my shift as the greeter. (She was maybe in her 40s or early 50s, a thinner average weight woman, and not disabled from what I could tell. I don’t judge.) I’m standing there for a while when she walks from the back of the store, down the main aisle toward me, looking like she’s searching for something.

Always happy to help.

Me: [With a smile, pleasant voice & tone like usual] Can I help you? EB: Yes I need a flat cart. (One of our flatbeds for bigger/bulky items.)

Me: Oh yes of course, they are right over that way. (I point just behind me & off to the left.)

Wow, talk about an overreaction.

EB: OH! I assumed you were going to get it for me, but if you’re not then I’m just going to leave! (She then storms off towards the entrance & I’m just stunned/confused.) Next thing I know, while halfway out the doors she turns around & comes back in.

Really? This lady is crazy.

EB: You know what?! I decided I want to see a manager! I was searching all around for a cart & when I asked you about one, you just point over there & expect me to get it myself! Me: I apologize ma’am but I am instructed to stay in this little area but… (She ignores me & storms off towards our customer service desk before I could offer to call one of our cart guys to bring one for her, which is what I was going to do next.)

OK Karen.

EB: Manager!! I want to talk to a manager!! (Practically screaming it as she’s walking up to the desk.) Associate at the desk calls the manager and she walks over with another one a few minutes later. They talk to her for a bit, but then she storms away, past me, & out the doors with a big scowl on her face.

What did that lady expect the manager to do?

The 2 managers walk over & ask me what happened, because they were just as confused. I told them exactly what all was said/done, and that I was going to offer to call one of our cart guys & have him bring one over for her, but that she cut me off before I could. They were just like “Ah, wow, yea don’t even worry about it” and that was it.

Well, what is the point then, lady?

Apparently while talking with her, they were offering to grab her a cart & help her with the purchase she was there for (which it turns out she would’ve had the wrong cart anyway), but before storming out, she exclaimed “That’s not the point!” & threw a bit more of her hissy fit. Keep in mind, she never even asked me TO get a cart, & the area where those carts are is 30 feet or less away. (I’m not too good at judging distance) It would take no more than 2 minutes to go & grab one, but due to store layout I would’ve been nowhere in sight near the doors.

I can’t imagine expecting an employee to grab the cart for me.

Most customers are just like “ah okay, thanks” when I show them & are content to walk off to go grab one. Clearly this woman has never worked retail, otherwise she might’ve acted like I was a human being & not a slave there to cater to her every whim.

This might help some people to be better customers.

A bunch of my coworkers and I agreed that it should be mandatory for everyone, at some point in their life, to work at least 1 year in retail, food, or both so they can learn to appreciate what kind of stuff we go through for mere minimum wage.

The crazy part of this story is that this lady thinks she was truly in the right for what she did, which is kind of scary.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

Right, you have to be a mind reader.

Apparently they don’t have greeters in Europe.

Yup, she deserves royal treatment.

Here is someone who works at the same place.

Treating people like humans is a pretty low bar.

Your legs aren’t broken, lady.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.