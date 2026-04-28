A Dog Didn’t Get The Message When His Owner Tried To Put Some Space Between Them On Her Couch

There are certain dog breeds that simply NEED to be close to their owners at all times.

And right at the top of that list are Golden Retrievers!

A TikTokker named Destynie posted a video that proved her pooch might have some attachment issues.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Posted a video a few months ago and someone just commented, ‘Read your dog’s body language, obviously doesn’t want you laying by him.'”

Destynie kept moving on the couch…

And her best friend kept moving right along with her!

The caption reads, “Whatever you say.”

How sweet!

Here’s the video.

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

This pup wants to be as close to his owner as possible at all times!

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