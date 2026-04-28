April 28, 2026 at 4:48 am

A Dog Didn’t Get The Message When His Owner Tried To Put Some Space Between Them On Her Couch

by Matthew Gilligan

dog on a couch

TikTok/@destyniebrou

There are certain dog breeds that simply NEED to be close to their owners at all times.

And right at the top of that list are Golden Retrievers!

A TikTokker named Destynie posted a video that proved her pooch might have some attachment issues.

dog on a couch

TikTok/@destyniebrou

The video’s text overlay reads, “Posted a video a few months ago and someone just commented, ‘Read your dog’s body language, obviously doesn’t want you laying by him.'”

Destynie kept moving on the couch…

dog on a couch

TikTok/@destyniebrou

And her best friend kept moving right along with her!

The caption reads, “Whatever you say.”

How sweet!

dog on a couch

TikTok/@destyniebrou

Here’s the video.

@destyniebrou

Whatever you say #funnydogvideos #goldenretrievers

♬ Heartwarming, everyday, funny BGM(1194980) – K’s note

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 11.34.31 AM A Dog Didnt Get The Message When His Owner Tried To Put Some Space Between Them On Her Couch

Another viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 11.35.47 AM A Dog Didnt Get The Message When His Owner Tried To Put Some Space Between Them On Her Couch

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 11.36.17 AM A Dog Didnt Get The Message When His Owner Tried To Put Some Space Between Them On Her Couch

This pup wants to be as close to his owner as possible at all times!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!

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