A Dog Picked Up On His Owner’s Road Rage So He Got In On The Action

Some dogs are so intelligent that they start to mimic the behavior they witness from their favorite humans.

It’s crazy, but it’s true!

A TikTokker posted a video and showed how her dog Nash got all riled up along with her when she suffered from a fit of road rage.

Nash stood in the car’s passenger seat.

He was on high alert and stomped his feet on the seat.

The TikTokker yelled at another driver, “Get in your lane!”

Nash then put his head on the dashboard.

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: Mom has road rage and I think it’s a family bonding activity.”

And the caption reads, “He doesn’t know why we are mad. He just knows we are.”

Here’s the video.

And this is what viewers had to say on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another viewer chimed in.

And this individual spoke up.

It looks like dogs can get road rage, too…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!