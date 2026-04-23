April 23, 2026 at 8:55 am

A Dog Picked Up On His Owner’s Road Rage So He Got In On The Action

by Matthew Gilligan

dog in a car

TikTok/@nashdamnrhodes

Some dogs are so intelligent that they start to mimic the behavior they witness from their favorite humans.

It’s crazy, but it’s true!

A TikTokker posted a video and showed how her dog Nash got all riled up along with her when she suffered from a fit of road rage.

dog in a car

TikTok/@nashdamnrhodes

Nash stood in the car’s passenger seat.

He was on high alert and stomped his feet on the seat.

The TikTokker yelled at another driver, “Get in your lane!”

dog in a car

TikTok/@nashdamnrhodes

Nash then put his head on the dashboard.

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: Mom has road rage and I think it’s a family bonding activity.”

And the caption reads, “He doesn’t know why we are mad. He just knows we are.”

dog in a car

TikTok/@nashdamnrhodes

Here’s the video.

@nashdamnrhodes

He doesn’t know why we are mad. He just knows we are #bordercollie #nashforcash #cattledog

♬ original sound – Jubilee 👩🏽‍🚀

And this is what viewers had to say on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 1.47.43 PM A Dog Picked Up On His Owners Road Rage So He Got In On The Action

Another viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 1.47.58 PM A Dog Picked Up On His Owners Road Rage So He Got In On The Action

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 1.48.19 PM A Dog Picked Up On His Owners Road Rage So He Got In On The Action

It looks like dogs can get road rage, too…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

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