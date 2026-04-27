April 27, 2026 at 6:55 am

A Dog That Used To Sleep On The Street Is Now Safe And Sound In A Comfortable Home With A Doting Owner

by Matthew Gilligan

owner petting its dog

TikTok/@indieandvicky

These are the kinds of TikTok videos that brighten up our days!

A woman named Vicky posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how her dog Indie, a former street dog, is now living a life full of love and comfort.

owner petting her dog

TikTok/@indieandvicky

The video’s text overlay reads, “And to think, this is the same dog that used to have to sleep in the street.”

Vicky petted Indie as the dog relaxed.

owner petting her dog

TikTok/@indieandvicky

She wrote in the caption, “My sweet boy will never have to worry about that again.”

owner petting her dog

TikTok/@indieandvicky

Take a look at the video.

@indieandvicky

my sweet boy will never have to worry about that again :,) #rescuedog #girlandherdog #dogsoftiktok #dogtok

♬ sing me to sleep – i don’t like mirrors

And here’s Indie playing in the snow for the first time!

@indieandvicky

i want him to experience the world :,) #dogsoftiktok #dogtok #rescuedog #girlandherdog

♬ Her American Dawn – ani ౨ৎ

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person shared a photo.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 2.50.46 PM A Dog That Used To Sleep On The Street Is Now Safe And Sound In A Comfortable Home With A Doting Owner

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 2.51.02 PM A Dog That Used To Sleep On The Street Is Now Safe And Sound In A Comfortable Home With A Doting Owner

And this viewer shared a photo of their pooch.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 2.51.33 PM A Dog That Used To Sleep On The Street Is Now Safe And Sound In A Comfortable Home With A Doting Owner

We’re glad these two found each other!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!

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