A Dog That Used To Sleep On The Street Is Now Safe And Sound In A Comfortable Home With A Doting Owner

These are the kinds of TikTok videos that brighten up our days!

A woman named Vicky posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how her dog Indie, a former street dog, is now living a life full of love and comfort.

The video’s text overlay reads, “And to think, this is the same dog that used to have to sleep in the street.”

Vicky petted Indie as the dog relaxed.

She wrote in the caption, “My sweet boy will never have to worry about that again.”

Take a look at the video.

And here’s Indie playing in the snow for the first time!

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person shared a photo.

Another individual spoke up.

And this viewer shared a photo of their pooch.

We’re glad these two found each other!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!