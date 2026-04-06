A House Cat Didn’t Back Down When It Encountered A Bobcat

Fact: when they feel threatened, cats be ferocious creatures and they’ll stand their ground no matter how big their adversary is.

And you’re about to see what I’m talking about!

A man named Davey posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the confrontation he witnessed between a cat and a bobcat.

The video shows a white cat following a bobcat across a driveway.

The bobcat stopped and the cat approached the animal.

The two then came face-to-face…

The cat swished its tail quickly as the two animals had a staredown.

The bobcat eventually started to walk away.

The video’s caption reads, “Only in Arizona.”

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person spoke up.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this viewer chimed in.

This is one extremely brave cat!

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