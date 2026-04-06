April 6, 2026 at 8:55 am

A House Cat Didn’t Back Down When It Encountered A Bobcat

by Matthew Gilligan

white cat and a bobcat

TikTok/@daveymag

Fact: when they feel threatened, cats be ferocious creatures and they’ll stand their ground no matter how big their adversary is.

And you’re about to see what I’m talking about!

A man named Davey posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the confrontation he witnessed between a cat and a bobcat.

white cat and a bobcat

TikTok/@daveymag

The video shows a white cat following a bobcat across a driveway.

The bobcat stopped and the cat approached the animal.

The two then came face-to-face…

white cat and a bobcat

TikTok/@daveymag

The cat swished its tail quickly as the two animals had a staredown.

The bobcat eventually started to walk away.

The video’s caption reads, “Only in Arizona.”

white cat and a bobcat

TikTok/@daveymag

Take a look at the video.

@daveymag

Only in Arizona.. follow for more content #bobcat #wildlife #arizona #fyp #viral

♬ Monkeyshine-JP – Lt FitzGibbons Men

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 11.11.07 AM A House Cat Didnt Back Down When It Encountered A Bobcat

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 11.11.21 AM A House Cat Didnt Back Down When It Encountered A Bobcat

And this viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 11.11.28 AM A House Cat Didnt Back Down When It Encountered A Bobcat

This is one extremely brave cat!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!

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