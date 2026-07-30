After Three Broken Water Lines, One Neighbor Is Ready To Make Him Pay

Watching a loved one die is awful enough without having next door neighbors who create even more problems.

In this story, one man is furious on behalf of his mom. She had to watch her husband die while simultaneously dealing with the drama created by the next door neighbor’s construction project.

At first, he was mad at the contractors, but then he learned the whole story and that the construction crew was just as mad at the neighbor as he was.

Revenge doesn’t fix anything, but it can be therapeutic. Should this guy seek revenge on his neighbor?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

This guy bought the tiny strip of land between my parents house and the neighbors and built an ugly monstrosity While building this giant house he broke my moms water line, let’s see, three times now. The first two times is when my dying dad was bed ridden and had to have clean water every hour because that was the only thing he could keep down because of the stomach cancer that was killing him. I might be a little biased in my hate for this guy.

The construction workers weren’t the bad guys.

Anyways the utility company told him he couldn’t build within ten feet of the property line because they can lay utilities ten feet in either direction. My moms water line is on his side and of course his house is like 2 feet away from our property line because he built a giant house on a tiny strip of land. I talked with the workers who are over there building the house, because when they broke my moms line for the third time they yelled at her and it made her very upset on top of just losing her husband, so I marched over there all ready to claw some eyes out when I get the real story. They are all super stressed because this guy is a huge jerk to them and is demanding crazy things out of the house that just isn’t legally possible. Turns out his septic tank didn’t get approved to be put in but he still went through with it anyways.

OP wants revenge.

Anyways the manager ended up apologizing to my mom. All the construction and people blocking and destroying my moms drive way has added to her stress times ten now that my dads gone. I really want to get back at him but I know I’m just being petty and he bought this property and he can do whatever he wants with it but I’m mad. He made the last year of my dads life a living hell.

This is so sad!

Also he killed the local foxes babies and destroyed the annual otter nest there. For a few weeks we watched the fox mom walk around the bulldozed lot looking for her babies and it broke my heart. Who do I call to report the illegal septic tank?

That is such a sad and frustrating story! Let’s see if Reddit has any advice.

Here’s some advice.

Another person has a couple good suggestions.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who ends up with a problem of their own after calling the city about a shed.

This person expresses sympathy.

And another person shares what happened in a similar situation.

It’d actually be kind of cool if the neighbor is forced to tear down his house because he built it too close to the property line!

I hope OP takes these suggestions. The neighbor sounds awful.

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