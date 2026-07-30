Tire Shop Employee Offered A Fair Price—But The Customer Kept Pushing For A Discount

Just because something is priced doesn’t mean customers won’t try to negotiate.

One tire shop employee dealt with that after an older man asked about a used tire in great condition.

When the employee quoted him $50, the man immediately tried to knock the price down.

Then he pointed to the employee’s father and acted like he already knew he would get his way.

Sure enough, his father agreed to sell it for less.

Keep reading for the full story.

Old customers are the bane of my existence Tell me why most of the old customers that pop up in my job are always ******** and cheap. This old guy came in asking if we had a tire, and we did. It was the same size, brand, and model as his tire, and it’s practically in mint condition, but when I came back to show him and give him the price, he left his car and went into our restroom. I waited there awkwardly, and when he came back, he was holding a wad of cash in his hand. I was thinking he was ready to pay in advance, but no.

Suddenly, the man wanted to negotiate.

He came to me with a big grin and said, “So $40, right?” I told him it’s the exact same tire and it’s really good, and we sell tires that are really good for $50. Then he started getting upset and whining about the price. He was telling me that he knows somewhere that they’d sell him the tire for $40, and he pointed to my dad and said, “Watch, he’s going to give it to me cheaper,” like the price I’m giving him is optional.

Then, his dad gave in.

My dad did sell it to him for $40 (for I don’t know what reason—he’s just encouraging the behavior). But for some reason, it’s always the old people who think they’re entitled to a cheaper price for something with a set price. It gets on my nerves every time because whenever they open their wallets after whining about the price, they’re always loaded with cash.

Oh no! That definitely does reinforce the behavior.

Let’s see if the readers over at Reddit have any opinions on this situation.

Give him a pass.

That’s a good point.

According to this comment, that’s why the guy has money.

We’d all rather be bored.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest that made a scene in the middle of the night, then immediately wished they hadn’t.

People like that are so annoying.

There’s nothing wrong with asking if a business can come down on the price, but acting like you’re entitled to a discount is completely different.

And the worst part is that his dad gave in, so the customer walked away thinking that behavior worked.

Unfortunately, that probably means the next employee will have to deal with the same thing.

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