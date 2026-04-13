A Little Girl Sang “Happy Birthday” To Her New Baby Sister

Folks, get those tissues ready…

Because this video is bound to make you get weepy!

A mom named Allisa posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how her young daughter reacted to meeting her new baby sister.

In the video, 3-year-old Stella held her new baby sister, Sophia.

Stella asked her mom if it was Sophia’s birthday, because she was born that day.

Allisa told Stella that it was indeed the baby’s birthday.

Stella then asked her mom, “Can we sing “Happy Birthday” to her?”

The little girl then sang to her new sister and gave her a kiss.

Allisa wrote in the video’s caption, “Be right back, my heart is currently exploding because, how is she so sweet?”

Check out the video.

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person weighed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTokker was moved.

She’s definitely ready to be a big sister!

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