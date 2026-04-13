April 13, 2026 at 8:55 am

A Little Girl Sang “Happy Birthday” To Her New Baby Sister

by Matthew Gilligan

girl holding a baby

TikTok/@lovelisssa

Folks, get those tissues ready…

Because this video is bound to make you get weepy!

A mom named Allisa posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how her young daughter reacted to meeting her new baby sister.

girl holding a baby

TikTok/@lovelisssa

In the video, 3-year-old Stella held her new baby sister, Sophia.

Stella asked her mom if it was Sophia’s birthday, because she was born that day.

Allisa told Stella that it was indeed the baby’s birthday.

girl holding a baby

TikTok/@lovelisssa

Stella then asked her mom, “Can we sing “Happy Birthday” to her?”

The little girl then sang to her new sister and gave her a kiss.

Allisa wrote in the video’s caption, “Be right back, my heart is currently exploding because, how is she so sweet?”

girl holding a baby

TikTok/@lovelisssa

Check out the video.

@lovelisssa

Brb my heart is currently exploding because how is she so sweet 😭 #bigsisterlittlesister #momsoftiktok #momlife #sisterlove #toddlersoftiktok

♬ original sound – Allisa 💘

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 1.13.03 PM A Little Girl Sang Happy Birthday To Her New Baby Sister

Another viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 1.13.14 PM A Little Girl Sang Happy Birthday To Her New Baby Sister

And this TikTokker was moved.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 1.13.21 PM A Little Girl Sang Happy Birthday To Her New Baby Sister

She’s definitely ready to be a big sister!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

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