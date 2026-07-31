July 31, 2026 at 8:15 am

Traveler Suggested Spending A Few Hours Exploring Solo—But Her Friend Said It Was Too Dangerous

by Benjamin Cottrell

woman planning her travel itinerary

Pexels/Reddit

Planning a trip together shouldn’t automatically mean surrendering every waking moment to a single, shared itinerary.

One woman has been looking forward to her international trip to America for a long time, and when her friend casually mentioned the same idea, the trip quickly came together.

She’s quick to state that she’s not necessarily opposed to spending most of the trip together, but she does still want small solo outings — a solo coffee run by train, a quick shopping trip two blocks away.

But she found herself blindsided when her friend outright rejected the entire idea, calling it unsafe and refusing to even consider it.

She begins to wonder if following through on the plan would be a huge mistake.

Keep reading for the full scoop.

AITA for wanting to do a few solo things on a trip with my friend?

My friend and I are going to a big American city. I’ve been wanting to go for a long time now, they mentioned it in passing a month or so ago, and thus the itinerary was born.

She was fine traveling with her friend, but she still wanted to feel like she had a little independence.

Though I don’t mind enjoying the bulk of the trip together, I don’t feel like we have to be joined at the hip 24/7.

If I want to ride the train to go get a coffee and come back to the hotel, I don’t feel like that’s a big deal. Or even a little shopping two blocks away.

So she decided to bring this up to her friend.

I mentioned this, and explained that there might be little things that they want to do that I don’t want to do and vice versa, and suggested small solo outings for balance purposes.

We share locations already.

This soon revealed the two weren’t on the same page.

They feel that this is unsafe and completely out of question. In my eyes, we will be spending every moment together for days minus bathroom breaks. As someone who spends a lot of time alone, I’m a tad bit annoyed by this.

So, AITA?

Compatibility is such an important factor with any travel companion.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user agrees on the importance of carving out a little independence.

Screenshot 2026 07 30 at 7.48.27 PM Traveler Suggested Spending A Few Hours Exploring Solo—But Her Friend Said It Was Too Dangerous

She shouldn’t have to apologize for making the most of her trip.

Screenshot 2026 07 30 at 7.48.36 PM Traveler Suggested Spending A Few Hours Exploring Solo—But Her Friend Said It Was Too Dangerous

This commenter bristles at the idea of a controlling friend dictating their every move.

Screenshot 2026 07 30 at 7.49.03 PM Traveler Suggested Spending A Few Hours Exploring Solo—But Her Friend Said It Was Too Dangerous

Maybe it’s time to back out of the trip altogether — before it’s too late.

Screenshot 2026 07 30 at 7.50.29 PM Traveler Suggested Spending A Few Hours Exploring Solo—But Her Friend Said It Was Too Dangerous

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a disabled man who is considering cutting off his friends because they take advantage of him.

Calling a short train ride for coffee “completely out of question” stretches the definition of danger well past anything reasonable, especially considering the two already share their locations.

It may be a friend trip, but it doesn’t mean they have to be together every waking moment. Many reasonable people would consider that fairly suffocating, no matter how much they love their friend.

If her friend can’t respect her independence, maybe it’s time to find another travel companion.

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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

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