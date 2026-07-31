Traveler Suggested Spending A Few Hours Exploring Solo—But Her Friend Said It Was Too Dangerous

Planning a trip together shouldn’t automatically mean surrendering every waking moment to a single, shared itinerary.

One woman has been looking forward to her international trip to America for a long time, and when her friend casually mentioned the same idea, the trip quickly came together.

She’s quick to state that she’s not necessarily opposed to spending most of the trip together, but she does still want small solo outings — a solo coffee run by train, a quick shopping trip two blocks away.

But she found herself blindsided when her friend outright rejected the entire idea, calling it unsafe and refusing to even consider it.

She begins to wonder if following through on the plan would be a huge mistake.

Keep reading for the full scoop.

AITA for wanting to do a few solo things on a trip with my friend? My friend and I are going to a big American city. I’ve been wanting to go for a long time now, they mentioned it in passing a month or so ago, and thus the itinerary was born.

She was fine traveling with her friend, but she still wanted to feel like she had a little independence.

Though I don’t mind enjoying the bulk of the trip together, I don’t feel like we have to be joined at the hip 24/7. If I want to ride the train to go get a coffee and come back to the hotel, I don’t feel like that’s a big deal. Or even a little shopping two blocks away.

So she decided to bring this up to her friend.

I mentioned this, and explained that there might be little things that they want to do that I don’t want to do and vice versa, and suggested small solo outings for balance purposes. We share locations already.

This soon revealed the two weren’t on the same page.

They feel that this is unsafe and completely out of question. In my eyes, we will be spending every moment together for days minus bathroom breaks. As someone who spends a lot of time alone, I’m a tad bit annoyed by this. So, AITA?

Compatibility is such an important factor with any travel companion.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user agrees on the importance of carving out a little independence.

She shouldn’t have to apologize for making the most of her trip.

This commenter bristles at the idea of a controlling friend dictating their every move.

Maybe it’s time to back out of the trip altogether — before it’s too late.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a disabled man who is considering cutting off his friends because they take advantage of him.

Calling a short train ride for coffee “completely out of question” stretches the definition of danger well past anything reasonable, especially considering the two already share their locations.

It may be a friend trip, but it doesn’t mean they have to be together every waking moment. Many reasonable people would consider that fairly suffocating, no matter how much they love their friend.

If her friend can’t respect her independence, maybe it’s time to find another travel companion.

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