A Man Threw Some Of His Girlfriend’s Things Away When He Cleaned Their Bathroom, And Now She’s Upset With Him About It

There always seems to be one dirty person and one clean individual in a relationship.

And we think you’ll figure out which one this guy is in a hurry when you read his story.

Get all the details about his situation in the story below and see if you think he did anything wrong.

Start now!

AITA for throwing away my girlfriend’s stuff? “My mom and I (back when I lived at home) would always clean the whole house in the run-up to spring. Yesterday, my girlfriend said she was going out with friends after work. Since I had the evening to myself, I cleaned the bedroom and the bathroom. Spring is right around the corner after all. The bedroom was easy, as we don’t really let it get messy.

But…

The bathroom was another story. Lots of soap residue buildup. In the shower there were fourteen bottles of products, and a whopping nine of them were empty. I threw the nine empty bottles into the recycling, set the five to the side and poured some elbow grease into the shower. I cleaned the rest of the bathroom too, but that’s not the issue. Well after I got the bathroom looking all nice, I decided to watch a movie. My girlfriend came home about an hour later. She said she was freezing and going to take a hot shower. I said she was really going to enjoy it. She asked why, and I said because I just cleaned the bathroom.

He blew it…

She went into the bathroom and then came back out, upset. She asked where her stuff was. I asked which stuff. She said her shampoos and body washes and etc. I said it’s all in the shower. She said only four of them were in the shower. I said the rest were empty. She said they weren’t empty (100% they were) and that even if they were empty (which they were) I had no right to throw away her stuff. I said they were in the recycling, and I could get them for her. She said no, she didn’t want stuff that had been in the garbage (recycling, but whatever). I said garbage goes in the garbage, and empty bottles are garbage. She thinks I threw her bottles away so that she would get annoyed and then tell me not to clean the bathroom anymore and I’d never have to do it again. I got a little sarcastic at this point and said “who elected you queen of the bathroom? I don’t need your permission to clean the bathroom.” If she doesn’t want me to throw out empty bottles I won’t do it again, but I don’t need her permission to clean the bathroom.

Now what?

Now we’re both annoyed at each other. This is our first fight since moving in together. I think Bottlegate is stupid, but I’m also mad that she thinks the bathroom is “her space.” It’s our space. I shower and brush my teeth just like she does, and honestly, I don’t want empty bottles clogging up the space in the shower. She should keep them under the sink in the back of the cabinet, honestly. But I’m not going to tell her that, because that will just escalate the fight. So which of us is wrong?”

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user had a lot to say.

Another person weighed in.

And this individual was confused.

He thought he was helping her out…

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.