April 19, 2026 at 4:55 am

A Man Was In The Midst Of “Dry January,” But His Dog Really Wanted To Go To The Bar They Frequent

by Matthew Gilligan

person walking a dog

TikTok/@acombolts

Folks abstaining from booze and participating in “Dry January” seems to get more popular every year…but that doesn’t mean that everyone is on board.

A TikTokker named Abbey showed folks how her dog reacted when he was on a walk with her partner and he wanted to stop in to a bar for a pint.

person walking a dog

TikTok/@acombolts

The video showed a man with his dog on the leash…

And this dog wouldn’t budge!

The reason why…?

person walking their dog

TikTok/@acombolts

The pooch wanted to go to the pub across the street!

The video’s text overlay reads, “When your dog is used to stopping at the local pub on his walks, but it’s Dry January.”

Abbey wrote in the caption, “He must not have gotten the memo.”

exterior of a pub

TikTok/@acombolts

Check out the video.

@acombolts

He must not have gotten the memo #dryjanuary #corgi

♬ sonido original – Vibra Musical

Now let’s see how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person nailed it.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 11.21.31 AM A Man Was In The Midst Of Dry January, But His Dog Really Wanted To Go To The Bar They Frequent

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 11.21.44 AM A Man Was In The Midst Of Dry January, But His Dog Really Wanted To Go To The Bar They Frequent

And this viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 11.22.13 AM A Man Was In The Midst Of Dry January, But His Dog Really Wanted To Go To The Bar They Frequent

Can you blame this dog for wanting to stop off at his local pub for a beer?

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

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