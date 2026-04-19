A Man Was In The Midst Of “Dry January,” But His Dog Really Wanted To Go To The Bar They Frequent

Folks abstaining from booze and participating in “Dry January” seems to get more popular every year…but that doesn’t mean that everyone is on board.

A TikTokker named Abbey showed folks how her dog reacted when he was on a walk with her partner and he wanted to stop in to a bar for a pint.

The video showed a man with his dog on the leash…

And this dog wouldn’t budge!

The reason why…?

The pooch wanted to go to the pub across the street!

The video’s text overlay reads, “When your dog is used to stopping at the local pub on his walks, but it’s Dry January.”

Abbey wrote in the caption, “He must not have gotten the memo.”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person nailed it.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this viewer spoke up.

Can you blame this dog for wanting to stop off at his local pub for a beer?

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.