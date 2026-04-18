A Museum Visitor Was Mistaken For A Worker By Another Guest
Hey, it happens…
I’m talking about people mistaking random strangers for employees at businesses.
In this story, a man explained how he got mistaken for a worker in a museum when he was just there to admire some art.
Let’s take a look!
Art expert.
“I took myself to Berlin for a little city break last month and one morning I visited one of the major art galleries, more to get out of the cold than anything else as it was several degrees below zero outside.
Had a wander around and found myself absent-mindedly looking at a very large painting at the top of a staircase.
Suddenly a young couple approached me and the girl very earnestly started talking to me in German.
I just about remembered how to say that I don’t speak the language very well and she switched seamlessly to English.
Her: “How long do you think it took it took the artist to paint that?”
Uhhh…
Me (chuckling): “No idea. It’s pretty big so years, probably”
“Years? Are you sure?”
“Well it was just a guess, it would certainly take me years!”
“Do you not work here?”
“No, I’m just visiting”
“Sorry, I thought you were a guide. You look like an arty guy.”
Sorry, nope!
“Oh I’m absolutely not one of those!”
A rather perplexed expression spread across her face and we went our separate ways.
This was quite possibly the first time I have ever been referred to as an “arty guy”.
I was wearing a purple roll neck sweater and jeans, so perhaps I may have looked vaguely bohemian, but my artistic ability (and knowledge) is on the level of your average five-year-old.”
And here’s what folks had to say about this on Reddit.
This person had a lot to say.
Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.
And this individual spoke up.
Well, that was awkward…
If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.
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