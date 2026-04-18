A Museum Visitor Was Mistaken For A Worker By Another Guest

Hey, it happens…

I’m talking about people mistaking random strangers for employees at businesses.

In this story, a man explained how he got mistaken for a worker in a museum when he was just there to admire some art.

Let’s take a look!

Art expert.

“I took myself to Berlin for a little city break last month and one morning I visited one of the major art galleries, more to get out of the cold than anything else as it was several degrees below zero outside.

Had a wander around and found myself absent-mindedly looking at a very large painting at the top of a staircase.

Suddenly a young couple approached me and the girl very earnestly started talking to me in German.

I just about remembered how to say that I don’t speak the language very well and she switched seamlessly to English.

Her: “How long do you think it took it took the artist to paint that?”