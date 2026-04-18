April 17, 2026 at 8:15 pm

A Museum Visitor Was Mistaken For A Worker By Another Guest

by Matthew Gilligan

man in a museum

Shutterstock/Reddit

Hey, it happens

I’m talking about people mistaking random strangers for employees at businesses.

In this story, a man explained how he got mistaken for a worker in a museum when he was just there to admire some art.

Let’s take a look!

Art expert.

“I took myself to Berlin for a little city break last month and one morning I visited one of the major art galleries, more to get out of the cold than anything else as it was several degrees below zero outside.

Had a wander around and found myself absent-mindedly looking at a very large painting at the top of a staircase.

Suddenly a young couple approached me and the girl very earnestly started talking to me in German.

I just about remembered how to say that I don’t speak the language very well and she switched seamlessly to English.

Her: “How long do you think it took it took the artist to paint that?”

Uhhh…

Me (chuckling): “No idea. It’s pretty big so years, probably”

“Years? Are you sure?”

“Well it was just a guess, it would certainly take me years!”

“Do you not work here?”

“No, I’m just visiting”

“Sorry, I thought you were a guide. You look like an arty guy.”

Sorry, nope!

“Oh I’m absolutely not one of those!”

A rather perplexed expression spread across her face and we went our separate ways.

This was quite possibly the first time I have ever been referred to as an “arty guy”.

I was wearing a purple roll neck sweater and jeans, so perhaps I may have looked vaguely bohemian, but my artistic ability (and knowledge) is on the level of your average five-year-old.”

And here’s what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person had a lot to say.

Screenshot 2026 04 15 at 9.57.06 AM A Museum Visitor Was Mistaken For A Worker By Another Guest

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 04 15 at 9.57.20 AM A Museum Visitor Was Mistaken For A Worker By Another Guest

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 04 15 at 9.57.33 AM A Museum Visitor Was Mistaken For A Worker By Another Guest

Well, that was awkward…

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.

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