A Person Talked About The Tacky Wedding Their Friends Hosted In Las Vegas

When it comes to weddings, the only thing guests can do is go with the flow.

Because, after all, the whole thing is all about the bride and groom, right?

A person wrote the story below and talked about the unusual wedding they went to in Las Vegas.

Take a look at what they had to say.

Completely Unorthodox Destination Wedding. “I attended a wedding about a year ago and have to tell the story. The bride and groom did a Facebook post tagging each other to gather family and friends attention. No mailed invitations.

This was odd…

The post basically said “we got engaged 2 years ago and it’s time. We’ll be in Las Vegas from this day to this day. The wedding is at The Little White Wedding Chapel at this time. If you would like to be there/feel like you should be there, please come. If not, we understand.” (everyone is from the East Coast) The wedding party and friends stayed on Fremont Street during Halloween of all times. (wild behavior) The chapel was small and tacky. At least they didn’t have Elvis officiate. The wedding was quick and to the point. Everyone cried and filed out to the street. There was no religious talk at all during the ceremony. This venue didn’t even have a liquor license so the groom provided all the guests with fancy plastic cups and a few bottles of champagne to pop on the sidewalk under a mix of hip rocking Elvis signs and giant {STRIPPERS} signs.

They were really trying to cut corners!

The groom’s brother took most of the wedding pictures. They didn’t even hire a professional photographer. They gave everyone a Google Photos link to upload pictures to a shared album. I found out later that the groom’s friend had a picture of the couple in front of the giant strippers sign blown up and printed. After the champagne they had half the guests go back to the Strip and the other half went back to Fremont to take more pictures with the dingy streets and tacky lights. Finally they made everyone that was interested meet them at a Mexican restaurant on the strip for dinner (at least they paid). Anyone else experience a wedding like this?”

Let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared a story.

This individual spoke up.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this person knows all about it…

This sounds like a pretty classy weekend!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.