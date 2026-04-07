A Retail Employee Explained To An Angry Shopper That She Wasn’t A Cashier And Couldn’t Ring Up Her Purchase, But The Customer Threw A Fit And Demanded She Do It Anyway

No matter how polite you are to some people, they’ll still try to turn things around on you.

So, what would you do if an angry shopper demanded that you ring up their purchase, and even after you explained that you’re not trained to do that, they still kept giving you problems? Would you go off on them? Or would you remain calm until your manager decided to step in?

In the following story, a Halloween Consultant finds herself in this situation and decides to play it cool. Here’s what happened.

But I’m not a cashier! It was my first week on the job, and I was initially hired on as a seasonal Halloween consultant (later to be stationed in fitting rooms, trained as a cashier, and eventually promoted to management). I was just returning from my lunch break when an angry customer (AC) approached me. AC: “Excuse me, Missy, but I’m running late for work, and you need to ring me up.”

The woman wouldn’t even let her answer.

Me: “I’m so sorry, I’m not trained to use a register, but I ca-” AC: “I don’t care about your petty excuses! Do your dang job and ring me up! I need to leave!” Me: “Again, I’m not trained to be a cashier, but I will gladly get someone to help you. One moment.” AC: “Oh, so now you’re going to walk away from me?! Where is your manager? Who hired you anyway??”

Then, the customer took it up a notch.

Me: “It will be one moment. If you’d like, cashier [name] can help you on lane X. I’ll grab my manager for yo-” AC: “I’m so tired of your attitude!” AC: (She tips over the shopping cart) “Pick that up.” Me: “Excuse me?”

She even tried complaining to the manager.

AC: “You heard me. Pick. That. Up.” At this point, I looked in desperation at the cashier who was ready to help the customer at their register. The cashier called the manager (M) for me. M: “Is there a problem?” AC: “YES. This sniveling little **** REFUSED to help me, and now I’m late for work! And do you see what she did?? (AC points to me) I could SUE you for assault, you know!”

She even had to make a scene as she walked out the door.

M: “Actually, she isn’t trained to use a register, and I see my cashier has been waiting for you while you’ve been harassing my Halloween consultant. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to view the security tapes to see who exactly tipped your cart over.” AC: “That won’t be necessary.” AC then put both of their hands in the air, middle fingers blazing, and left the store.

Wow! That woman sounds like a nightmare.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit have to say about her behavior.

This person thinks she shouldn’t shop during her break.

For this person, the woman deserves a lifetime ban.

Yet another reader who would’ve made her leave.

Interesting point, and very true.

She needs to get over herself.

And next time, she should make sure she has enough time to shop while on break.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.