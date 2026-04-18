A Rude Driver In A Convertible Cut Off A Person’s Car, So They Got Her Wet By Spraying Their Windshield Washer Fluid

As the old saying goes, if you play stupid games, you’re gonna win stupid prizes.

A driver talked about how they got some petty revenge after a reckless driver got a little too close for comfort.

Let’s take a look at what happened!

Cut me off, enjoy the free shower. “I’m not usually petty, but this put a smile on my face. Driving to work on the highway I was cut off /very nearly side swiped by a ‘lady’ in her top down convertible VW Beetle.

Whoa!

She came to the outside lane (I was in the middle of overtaking her) with no indication and left literally inches between us. Of course I gave a little beep, didn’t sit on the horn or anything, didn’t flash and wasn’t aggressive in any way, more a “hey, you sort of nearly took us both out, maybe watch where you’re going” sort of way. Silly woman slowed right down then, her and her mate flipped me off and then she went on her merry way. I thought no more of it. A couple of miles up the road and I passed them. Well, she pulled out behind me and was right up behind me flashing (for zero reason, I didn’t even realize I’d passed them again).

Take that!

I decided my windshield needed a wash and so gave my window a nice long stream of washer fluid. Of course some of the spray (when I say some I mean the best part of a pint ) went right over my roof, considering the highway speeds and gave the two ladies a free shower. Funnily enough they backed off after that.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person knows all about it.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user spoke up.

And another person shared their thoughts.

Hope they enjoyed the free shower!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.